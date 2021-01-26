Dallas County reported 22 COVID deaths and 1,858 new cases on Tuesday

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services Report 22 people died And 1,858 additional confirmed cases Report of COVID-19 on January 26th.County reported Total death toll 2,052 to date. The total number of confirmed cases is 221,012.

The county also reports a total of 29,634 possible cases of COVID.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services provides the first vaccination to those at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 21,574 COVID-19 vaccines were administered at the Fair Park Mega Vaccine Clinic, which went live on Monday, January 11. With an additional week 7 allocation from Texas, approximately 6,300 vaccinations will be given. The remaining dose of last week.

The additional deaths reported are:

A man in his 40s who lived in Cedar Hill. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of Garland. He expired at the local hospital ED.  A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas.She was seriously ill

It was a community hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A woman in her 50s who lived in a nursing care facility in Carrollton. She expired at the facility.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas.She was seriously ill

It was a community hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 60s who lived in the city of Mesquite. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Cockrel Hill. He died of regional ED and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of Lancaster. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of Duncanville. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of Garland. He had expired in hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of Duncanville. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of Lancaster. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of Lancaster. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of Lancaster. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas.Girlfriend

It expired in hospice and had a potentially high risk health condition.

A woman in her 80s who lived in the city of Mesquite.She was seriously ill

It was a community hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of Duncanville. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had expired in hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

A 90’s woman who lived in the city of Sunnyvale. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Richardson. He expired at the facility and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

The· Sax city As of yesterday, 1,755 COVID-19 cases have been reported. A total of 52 new cases were reported on Monday, January 25th. They included 10, 2, 13, 27, 28, 35, 28, 29, 46, 48, 50, 53, 54, 55 from Dallas County. , 57, 58, 61, 62, 62 years old and 7, 14, 14, 15, 25, 36, 37, 37, 41, 43, 49, 52, 52, 53, 60, 60, 66, 74 years old And an 84-year-old man. Cases from residents of Collin County in the city include women aged 10, 15, 15, 18, 28, 35, 36, 36, 37, 39, 49, 69 and men aged 5, 49.

Four cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who have not recently traveled outside the United States. Daily new confirmed cases in the second week of the CDC (according to the date of test collection) The provisional 7-day average of possible cases was 1,814, which is 68.8 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants. The percentage of cases. The proportion of SARS-CoV-2 positive respiratory specimens remains high, with 25.5% of symptomatological patients admitted to a regional hospital in the second week (the week until January 16, 2009).

Over the last 30 days, 8,810 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in school-age children and staff, from 716 kindergarten to high schools in Dallas County. The December school outbreak of COVID-19 spread to 11 staff, infecting 10 students, and then SARS-CoV-2 infection in at least 13 household members of these students and staff. Has been added. This outbreak resulted in one death and one hospitalization.

Currently, there are 111 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A total of 3,669 residents and 2,091 health care workers in long-term facilities in Dallas were diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 745 were hospitalized and 402 died. About 22% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. In the last 30 days, 27 outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in housing complexes (homeless shelters, group homes, halfway houses, etc.). A cumulative total of 350 residents and 168 staff members of these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65. Diabetes is a fundamentally high-risk health condition reported in about one-third of all inpatients with COVID-19. New cases are reported as daily aggregates, and a more detailed summary report updated on Tuesday and Friday nights is available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health professionals determine the COVID-19 risk level (color-coded risk) and include hospitalization, ICU admission, and ER visits as part of the guidelines for responding to activities during COVID-19 compliance. It is used as an index. During the period ending Monday, January 25, 1,133 COVID-19 patients were receiving acute care in Dallas County. The number of visits to the emergency room for symptoms like COVID 19 in Dallas County was 453 over the same period, equivalent to about 21. Percentage of all emergency department visits in the county, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Board. UTSW modeling predicts that hospitalizations can reach 1,600 by February 5th and 2,700 per day by the same date. Their model also shows an increase in ICU utilization, which, according to health officials, will overwhelm capacity.

“Today, we report 1,858 new COVID cases and 22 deaths, from men in their 40s to individuals in their 90s. Medical experts predict that January and February will be difficult months for COVID. We continue to do so, but hope to turn the corner as soon as vaccine production increases and the community becomes more accessible. Yesterday we vaccinated more than 2,700 people at the fair park location and Approximately 6,300 vaccinations remain in a week, and this week we will provide a second vaccination to 1A individuals who were vaccinated at the DCHHS Stemmons site approximately a month ago. “ Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.