Studies show that air purifiers can be more harmful than closed-door use.

Toronto-According to new research, air purifiers used in elevators and other closed areas can actually do harm in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Air purifiers can be expected to help reduce infections, but researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus report that air purifiers in compact areas actually increase the spread of saliva droplets of the virus in the air. I am.

Studies showAir quality in tight spaces can “immediately deteriorate” without proper ventilation. However, researchers have found that adding ventilation increases the rate at which potentially infectious air can circulate in small spaces.

Manufacturers have added air purifiers to elevators to address this issue, but researchers say the system is not designed to explain the impact on overall air circulation.

The findings were published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal on Tuesday. Fluid physics..

In this study, researchers calculated a 3D space equivalent to an elevator that could accommodate five people.

Studies have simulated a “light cough” in one location in the elevator, adding air inlets and outlets at various locations to investigate the effect on particle circulation. The study found that an air purifier was also included in the simulation.

“We quantified the effect of air circulation on viral infections in the air and showed that installing an air purifier in an elevator can significantly change the air circulation, but it does not eliminate the infection in the air,” the study said. The author, Dimitris Dorikakis, said. Press release..

Researchers explained that air purifiers not only use UV light to kill viruses and other microbes, but also circulate the air to “inhale and expel clean air.” Studies show that this adds to the overall circulation. This is an aspect that the author states was not considered in previous studies.

Previous research It has been shown that when an unmasked infected person coughs or sneezes, saliva droplets can move more than 5 meters in 5 seconds.

Researchers have found that the risk of aerial virus infection is “lowest with low ventilation.”

Research author Talib Dobuk said in a press release that this was due to “decrease in multiphase flow in the elevator.”

“Our results show that installing an air purifier can increase the spread of droplets,” says Drikakis. “The integrated air intake in the purifier induces a flow circulation that can increase the transport of contaminated saliva droplets in the cabin.”

Studies have shown that the observed effect increases with the number of infected people in the elevator.

Drikakis added that the findings suggest that regulators need to define the minimum ventilation requirements associated with the type of building and limit the number of people who can enter the elevator at one time. I did.

Although the role of air purifiers was considered in this study, researchers only looked at the intake and exhaust associated with air purifiers. They did not evaluate the mechanism inside the purifier that could trap and kill virus particles.

However, researchers say that even with air purifiers installed, aerial virus infections are “still important.”

Researchers say the findings should be considered in future designs of air purifiers and ventilation systems.