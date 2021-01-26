Wirelessly rechargeable softbrain implants control brain cells





A group of KAIST researchers and collaborators have designed a small brain implant that can be recharged wirelessly from outside the body to control the brain circuit for extended periods of time without replacing the battery. The device is constructed from a very soft, bio-compliant polymer to provide long-term compatibility with the tissue. Equipped with a micrometer-sized LED (equivalent to the size of a salt grain) attached to an ultrafine probe (thickness of human hair), light can be used to wirelessly manipulate target neurons in the deep brain. The study, led by Professor Jae-Woong Jeong, is a step forward from the wireless head-mounted implant neural device he developed in 2019. In previous versions, smartphones could be used to wirelessly offer multiple medications and photostimulation treatments indefinitely. In the upgraded new version, the research team devised a fully portable soft optoelectronic system that can be remotely and selectively controlled by a smartphone.This study was conducted on January 22, 2021 Nature Communications.. New wireless charging technology addresses the limitations of current brain implants. Wireless implantable device technology has recently become a popular alternative to traditional tether implants as it helps minimize stress and inflammation in free-moving animals and prolongs device life during brain research. However, such devices require intermittent surgery to replace the discharged battery, or a special and bulky wireless power supply setup that limits experimental options and expandability of animal studies. “This powerful device eliminates the need for additional painful surgery to replace the depleted battery in the implant and enables seamless chronic neuroregulation,” said Professor Chung. “We believe that the same basic technology can be applied to different types of implants, such as deep brain stimulation and cardiac and gastric pacemakers, to reduce the burden on patients for long-term use in the body.” To enable charging and control of wireless batteries, researchers have developed a small circuit that integrates a wireless energy harvester with a coil antenna and a Bluetooth Low Energy chip. The alternating magnetic field can harmlessly penetrate tissue and generate electricity within the device to charge the battery. The battery-powered Bluetooth implant then provides brain cells with a programmable light pattern using an “easy-to-use” smartphone app for real-time brain control. “The device can be manipulated anytime, anywhere to manipulate neural circuits, making it a very versatile tool for investigating brain function,” said Choong Yeon Kim, KAIST researcher and lead author. I am. Neuroscientists have successfully tested these implants in rats, demonstrating their ability to suppress cocaine-induced behavior after injecting cocaine into rats. This was achieved by accurately photostimulating the relevant target neurons in the brain using LEDs controlled by a smartphone. In addition, the implant’s battery can be repeatedly recharged while the rat is free to move, minimizing physical interruptions in the experiment. “Recharging the wireless battery makes the experimental procedure much easier,” said Min Jong-k, a researcher and co-author of Yonsei University School of Medicine. “The fact that you can control certain behaviors of an animal by stimulating the brain with light just by operating a smartphone app and observing a free-moving animal nearby is very interesting and stimulates a lot of imagination.” Said Jeong-hoon. Kim, a professor of physiology at Yonsei University School of Medicine. “This technology facilitates various means of brain research.” Researchers believe that this brain implant technology could lead to new opportunities for brain research and therapeutic interventions to treat diseases of the brain and other organs.

