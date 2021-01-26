Health
RUMC documentation: make a difference. Get the vaccine.
When the first case of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) was confirmed in the United States on January 20, 2020, little was known about the new coronavirus, except for data and information from China and elsewhere. It wasn’t done. Countries around the world.
Few have imagined the political and economic turmoil after its importance diminished only by human suffering and the amount of life lost. Despite the political struggle of the year of the presidential election damaging the country’s reaction, scientists around the world have come together with the motivation, purpose and belief to develop vaccinations to fight the virus. It was.
There are other vaccines being studied for SARS-CoV-2, but to date, two have received an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Vaccines from other trials that use slightly different techniques have not yet been approved. The Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are based on mRNA technology and have shown 95% and 94% efficacy, respectively. Its effectiveness is amazing, considering that last summer scientists showed that they would be satisfied with a vaccine that could show 50% to 75% efficacy. These vaccines are the first vaccines to obtain EUA using mRNA technology.
The fact that these were the first mRNA vaccines caused fear and fear in some individuals who expressed safety concerns.
The technology that led to the production of these mRNA vaccines is not new. For over a decade, mRNA technology has been used in clinical studies, including cancer vaccines. In addition, other groups have studied mRNA to develop vaccines against other viruses such as MERS, RSV, and Zika. These vaccines and their products, once inoculated, do not alter an individual’s DNA.
The mRNA in the vaccine enters the cytoplasm of the cell, where it interacts with another type of RNA called tRNA. This interaction produces a protein that resembles the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. When the protein appears outside the cell, it provokes an immune response, resulting in antibody production and sustained immunity to the virus.
The newly created protein or vaccine mRNA has no ability to target or interact with cellular DNA that is contained in the nucleus and surrounded by an identifiable nuclear envelope. Unless an individual has a particular allergy to a particular vaccine component, the CDC recommends extensive vaccination.
Data for individual groups are limited, and potential vaccinations include those who are pregnant, lactating, immunosuppressed, autoimmune, or have previous allergies to other vaccinations. It will be. The test results eased concerns about fertility and vaccines. Pfizer and BioNTech data show similar pregnancies during the study period in both the vaccine and placebo groups, and there is no data to support the hypothesis that vaccination can cause long-term infertility.
Another issue that has received a lot of attention in the media is the emergence of new strains and mutations in SARS-CoV-2. This is common with viruses. Despite these mutations, it is advisable to vaccinate individuals. The scientific community is paying close attention to virus strains to see if vaccine changes are needed.
Thanks to the scientists and businesses that created these vaccinations, we are ready to put an end to this horrific tragedy: the tragedy stolen from our mom, dad, son, daughter, grandparents, and friends. I am.
Given the different regional priorities, vaccination priority groups vary by country and world.
It is recommended that everyone identify which group they belong to and take the necessary steps for vaccination once the assigned group has access to the vaccine. If you are not familiar with the internet, we can help family, friends, and members of the religious community make vaccination appointments. If there was a moment when each of us could make a direct difference in someone’s life, this is it.
We make a special plea to people in the black and brown communities who have been hurt by historical injustices by the medical and scientific communities. Please do not refuse this vaccine. Refusal to vaccinate will only spread fraud and expose family members to more heartache if they are infected with SARS-CoV-2.
People who are already infected with SARS-CoV-2 also need to be vaccinated. At present, there are no signs that natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 provides long-term immunity. Vaccination is the best weapon against re-infection with this dreaded virus.
The world has survived a protracted and deadly storm that left destruction on its way in every corner of society. But we need to capture this moment, look at the sun on the horizon, and imagine the beautiful rainbow that will appear when the vaccine is widespread around the world.
(Philip Otterbeck, MD is the director of medicine at the University of Richmond Medical Center. Marianne LaBarbera, MD is the president of the hospital’s medical staff.)
