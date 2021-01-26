Coronavirus infections of MBTA employees reached record highs





Massachusetts may be watching COVID-19 number Despite the declining trend, infections of MBTA employees are increasing more than ever. At a meeting on Monday afternoon, MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said he had reached 114 this month, violating the “unfortunate highs” set during the first surge last spring. “This has been a little more normal, but we are still working in the midst of a pandemic,” Poftak told T’s financial management and control committee, “this is a real and present danger.” I added. Slides from this week’s MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak’s presentation. -MBTA One MBTA employee since the pandemic began Died of COVID-19.. Case numbers are exacerbated by additional absenteeism caused by employees who have to miss work to wait for the quarantine or COVID-19 test. Poftak said the absence “had some impact on the business.” Poftak said MBTA contractors also saw record highs this winter, including a surge in December among employees of T’s commuter rail operator Keolis. Run the commuter train on a shorter schedule.. The number of active cases is in the midst of what Poftak described as a “slight rise” in this month’s ridership, but is the change a persistent trend or a rebound from the decline of riders on vacation? Is unknown. According to Poftak, the agency conducts “regular audits” to ensure that MBTA employees comply with state and federal faces that cover public transport requirements. MBTA employees of all ages are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, among other frontline worker groups. State Vaccination Rollout Phase 2.. Poftak said the agency will work to schedule vaccinations for employees and encourage them to take shots. “We don’t require employees to be vaccinated, but we want to give every employee all the encouragement to get vaccinated. We will do our best to ensure that employees are vaccinated in a convenient way. “He said. Get browser alerts for Boston.com. Enable breaking news notifications directly to your internet browser. Turn on notifications I signed up.

