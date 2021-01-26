Health
6 out of 10 people who are likely to play safely after a pandemic: Survey, latest Singapore news
Based on a national online survey by Nanyang Technological University (NTU), wearing masks outdoors, using hand sanitizers, avoiding large gatherings and observing safe distances is after Covid-19. Is also a practice maintained by many Singaporeans.
More than 6 out of 10 respondents said they were likely to take these precautions and practice proper hygiene and habits after the pandemic was suppressed.
The 1,606 survey was commissioned by the University’s Information Consistency and Internet Center (IN-cube).
The average age of respondents was 40, and about half were male.
A poll conducted last month was part of a larger survey that tracked residents during the outbreak of Covid-19 to understand the long-term effects of pandemics on social behavior, IN-cube said. Edson Tandock Jr., associate professor of the program, said yesterday. ..
IN-cube is a new research center for the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, established to promote the integrity of online spaces.
According to the survey, nearly 7 out of 10 people said they would stay socially distant and avoid places with large gatherings, and said they were likely to attend large-scale events such as concerts. Was only 3 out of 10.
Approximately 64% said they would continue to wear masks outdoors, two-thirds said they would consistently use hand sanitizers, and more than 60% said they would continue to use video conferencing tools for work and study after the pandemic. I did.
Regarding the findings, Dr. Leon Hoenam, an infectious disease specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, praised Singaporeans’ willingness to adopt good hygiene practices even after Singapore has left the pandemic.
This reduces the risk of catching the flu and common cold viruses, he said.
“Wearing a face mask dramatically reduces respiratory tract infections, and practicing hand hygiene reduces multidrug-resistant bacteria.
“I’m happy to see these common hospital habits being incorporated into the community,” he said.
“Even after Covid-19, if you feel sick or can’t afford to get sick because of work or exams, wearing a mask is the best way to take care of yourself.”
NTU student A. Aravind, 24, said he was looking forward to the end of Covid-19, but he is still happy to wear a face mask.
“I think all the good hygiene habits I’ve practiced will follow me after Covid-19, especially when I’m feeling sick,” he said.
“During the pandemic, I found the use of hand sanitizers to be a very manageable way to ensure good hygiene.”
Wong Jing Hui, a research and management trainee at NTU’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, told The Straits Times that he would wear a mask and use hand sanitizers frequently after a pandemic when he was sick.
“One of the things the pandemic has informed us is how infectious coughing and sneezing are.
“We also know how many bacteria can be present at a common touchpoint,” she said.
“Knowing this, if you get sick, it will be difficult to go back to just walking around without a mask, because you know how quickly you can pass the flu to others.”
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]