Low COVID-19 Spread Found in Safety Schools: US Study





(Reuters)-The epidemic of COVID-19 during face-to-face learning in rural Wisconsin, where student mask wear is high, is significantly lower than in the surrounding community and there is no school infection among staff. It was. Tuesday. File Photo: School safety officer returns to a public school in New York City for face-to-face learning with students at PS 506 in Brooklyn, NY, as the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Say hello to December 7, 2020. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo The 17 COVID-19 incidence rates from elementary to high school are 37% lower than in the community, suggesting that schools can be safely opened with appropriate precautions, researchers say. We concluded in a report published by (CDC). “Given the findings of our dataset, adult school staff can become infected with COVID-19 in the classroom if appropriate precautions are taken, such as distance and wearing a face cover. It seems to be less sexual, “said Amy Falk, research author at Aspirus Hospitals and Clinics. , Said in an email reply. A CDC scientist in another article published in JAMA also supported the reopening of schools if social distance and mask wearing measures were in place. There was some evidence of infection in the school, but “the predominance of evidence available from the fall semester was encouraging,” they said.bit.ly/3a69ZOn) “School-related cases of COVID-19 have been reported as many schools have reopened for face-to-face instruction, not only in some parts of the United States, but internationally, but schools are meaningful in increasing community transmission. There is little evidence that it has contributed to the CDC. “ A Wisconsin study found that between August 31, 2020 and November 29, 2020, seven of the 191 cases identified among 5,530 students and staff (3.7%) were all students and schools. Researchers reported that it was associated with internal infections. “The absence of child-to-staff transmissions identified during the 13-week study period suggests that infections in schools were rare,” the researchers said, the largest in the surrounding counties. Despite a positive 40% COVID-19 test rate. Due to the need for social distance, mask wear was reported to be over 92%. Classes were taught in a stable cohort and both lunch and classes were held indoors. Lunch was mainly in the cafeteria, with a cohort group assigned to facilitate contact tracing. However, there is no systematic COVID-19 screening in schools or communities. Researchers found that the virus was widespread in the surrounding area during the study, with 7% to 40% of Wood County’s COVID-19 tests positive. The incidence of COVID-19 for students and staff in the study was 3,453 per 100,000 in schools, compared to 5,466 per 100,000 in the wider community. The schools surveyed were attended directly by 1,529 students from eight elementary schools (grades K-6) and 3,347 students from nine junior high schools or high schools (grades 7-12). The limitations of the study published in the weekly report on CDC morbidity and mortality were that researchers did not check for asymptomatic transmission and that not all teachers reported mask wearing levels. Was included. Report by Vishwadha Chander in Bangalore. Edited by Peter Henderson and Bill Berkrot

