Coronavirus cases are on the decline in Nevada.There are still many dead





Carson City, Nevada (AP) — New coronavirus cases are declining in Nevada, and on Tuesday health officials reported a new confirmed case of 956 COVID-19 — record on January 7. It decreased by nearly 72% from the high price.

However, reports of 59 new deaths are approaching the highest in a day in the state during a coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers were released this week after state officials reported the first known case in Nevada of a more contagious variant of the COVID-19 strain, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom last fall. State. Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak wrote in a Monday letter to US Secretary of Health and Welfare Norris Cochran that Nevada is the second-largest per capita vaccine dose in the U.S. Asked a few reasons. .. According to data from the State Department of Health and Human Services, there have been approximately 273,000 cases of the virus and 4,088 deaths across the state since March last year, confirmed on Tuesday.

The state set a daily record of 3,402 newly confirmed cases on 7 January, authorities reported 2,648 new cases on 9 January, followed by 2,259 new cases on 10 January. The case was reported. The state’s COVID-19 response authorities at the time believed that the spread of the virus had surged during the holidays in late December, and predicted a surge in deaths. The highest daily count for new deaths from coronavirus in Nevada was 71 on January 20. State officials reported the deaths of 63 on 16 January, 62 on 14 January, and 60 on 6 January.

It is believed that the number of infections is higher than generally reported because many people have not been tested, but studies show that people can get the virus without feeling sick. On Tuesday, the Nevada Southern Health Department reported that 797 new cases of coronavirus, or 83% of the state’s total, came from Las Vegas and its surrounding Clark County, killing 56 people. Rural areas in Nye County marked a tough milestone on Tuesday, passing 2,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The vast county north and west of Las Vegas has approximately 46,500 inhabitants, including the towns of Pahrump, Tonopah, and Goldfield. We recorded 65 deaths from the coronavirus during a pandemic.

