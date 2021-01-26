Supes discusses COVID-19 vaccination efforts

The Los Angeles County Supervisory Board is working with the Public Health Service and Health and Welfare Services to ensure that the county’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue at full speed.

At a regular meeting on Tuesday, the Board announced that it would generate coordination efforts with public health and other relevant departments or community agencies to provide a vaccination plan to implement Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccination. We have unanimously approved the desired motion.

Phase 1B is divided into two tiers: education and childcare, first aid services, first tier food and agriculture workers, transportation and logistics, industry, commerce, housing, shelter and services, critical manufacturing, imprisonment. It is included. Settings, and second-tier homeless settings.

Following Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Monday that the state will abolish some of its planned phased vaccination approaches and replace them with an age-based eligibility system, the county’s plans have set up a new system. Therefore, we plan to include only the first layer vaccines, which will be implemented according to the priority of that layer.

These changes were announced in criticism that the state was not deploying vaccines fast enough and remained constrained by limited supply. This is a problem addressed during the meeting by Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

“We take an average of 110,000-160,000 doses weekly … at 189 open sites,” Feller said. “We have more than 350 registration sites and can be vaccination sites for people to go and get vaccinated. Currently, there are not enough vaccines to distribute all these sites. So the biggest problem at the moment is supply. ”

Currently, more than 2 million people in the county are eligible for the vaccine, and Feller states that patience is the key to completing the task.

Nevertheless, public health expects to begin Phase 1B vaccination by early February and provide at least one vaccination to all persons in this phase by late March.

Another unanimously approved motion was a letter from the Board of Directors to the Deputy Secretary-General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support both the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed in the United Kingdom and has not yet been approved for use. The United States, which is set to send, and Johnson & Johnson Vaccine will report the results of clinical trials by early next week, along with other federal government proposals to expand the supply and distribution of the vaccine.

Vaccination efforts remain a priority for LA County and its officials, but supervisor Catherine Burger, which includes Santa Clarita Valley in District 5, is the only factor in controlling the spread of the virus. Said.

“To reduce numbers, harm reduction will overcome this, and it involves wearing masks, keeping social distances, and limiting your contact with large crowds.” Burger said. “We will not leave the forest until we are vaccinated and have herd immunity. This is related to controlling the virus in the community, so the first thing to keep in mind is. .”

Feller repeats these feelings, encouraging both the daily number of cases of COVID-19 and the proportion of inpatients to decline in the last few weeks, but the county and its inhabitants are careful in the next few weeks. When the resumption begins again, stating that it needs to be moved.

“To feel comfortable that we are slowing the spread, we need to continue to promise to see a continuous decline in our cases,” she added.

Meanwhile, a motion to ask restaurants and other food service providers to provide disposable foods only when customers request them to reduce waste has been returned to the author’s office and reviewed by the supervisory board. Will be done. Next meeting.

If approved, the allegation must also include the option to request plates and utensils from third-party app-based shipping companies.