Primary Children Starts Research on Serious COVID-19-Related Diseases

The Primary Children’s Hospital is co-leading the country’s first long-term study of severe COVID-19 complications in children, Intermountain HealthCare announced Tuesday.

This study examines the effects of multi-organ inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C.

Doctor says MIS-C is a rare extreme immune response to COVID-19.. It usually affects older children and disproportionately affects black and Latin children. It appears about 4 weeks after the onset of COVID-19, and symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash appear.

But the real danger lies in how it affects the organs, especially the heart.

Currently, Dongngan Truong, a pediatric cardiologist at the University of Utah’s Primary Children’s Hospital, is co-leading MUSIC research.m OuTcomes after multisystem inflammation SIndrome In CHildren. “

The five-year study is funded by the National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Blood and co-led by Dr. Jane Newberger of Boston Children’s Hospital. In collaboration with the Pediatric Heart Network, approximately 600 children from the United States and Canada are enrolled and conducted at more than 30 academic institutions.

Participants are children who have been diagnosed with MIS-C and have recovered, and children who will develop MIS-C over the next two years.

The MUSIC study shows how MIS-C affects the anatomy and ventricular function of the coronary arteries of the heart, and the long-term effects of MIS-C on other organ systems such as nerves, lungs, and immunity. This is the first study to investigate. Gastrointestinal system. Understanding these effects will help researchers better understand the disease and detect, treat, and manage it more quickly.

Truong said at a press conference on Tuesday that there were about 50 cases of MIS-C in primary children, but about 1,500 cases nationwide about a month ago.

She said in a press release that there are currently no known risk factors that could cause children with COVID-19 to develop MIS-C and not others. That is why research like MUSIC “plays an important role.”

Madilin’s story

One of the primary children’s research participants is 12-year-old Madilin Dayton from Wyoming.

October 2020, She began to experience headaches and body aches.. After a few days, she couldn’t walk or eat, and a rash appeared all over her body. Then she got stuck at all.

“I remember my mom taking me to the hospital … and I woke up in the ICU the next morning,” she said at a press conference in November 2020.

Madillin’s mother, Marilyn Dayton, rushed Madillin from a small town in Wyoming to the Primary Children’s Hospital.

Doctors then determined that Madilin was suffering from MIS-C. Marilyn said she was shocked to learn that Madilin had the COVID-19 antibody. She had never experienced any symptoms of COVID-19.

Madillin eventually spent four days in the ICU and two days in the hospital. She’s at home now, but she’s still tired and can’t stay home from school for up to six months in basketball, volleyball, or other intense activity.

Marilyn said participating in the MUSIC study is a way for families to give back or help others.

“We want to help doctors and researchers understand what this is, why it causes these problems for children, and what they can do to stop it in the future. “She said.

