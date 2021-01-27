CDC claims school reopening: Coronavirus updateExBulletin





Switch captions Ashley Resin Garcia / Pool / Chicago Sun Times via AP Ashley Resin Garcia / Pool / Chicago Sun Times via AP Examination of data from kindergarten to high school reopened for face-to-face instruction in the fall found little evidence that schools contributed significantly to the spread of COVID-19. New article Published on Tuesday JAMA, Journal of the American Medical Association. A review from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, written by three scientists, is the clearest ever fact behind the intense debate about when and how schools should be reopened. It represents the view. Schools across the country were closed from spring to autumn last year, and many remain closed. This is because they feared that if students and staff were allowed to return to the school building, the virus would spread throughout the community, as did nursing homes and crowded bars. According to the CDC’s report, reopened classroom data show that “the type of rapid spread often seen in collective living facilities and high-density workplaces has not been reported in school education.” .. Meanwhile, the evidence is Social and emotional And Academic fee Distance learning is undertaking children, especially in already vulnerable and low-income communities. Within the school system cited in the review were 11 districts in North Carolina serving more than 90,000 students and staff. During the nine weeks of this fall, researchers were infected at school with only 32 cases, compared to 773 cases of students and staff infected outside of school. None of these 32 in-school transmissions involved students infecting teachers and staff. In another study, out of 17 rural schools in Wisconsin, wearing masks helped reduce the incidence of COVID-19 in schools more than in large communities. .. Researchers call the findings “safe,” but it has become clear that schools have succeeded in preventing infections as a result of safety measures. “All school-recommended mitigation measures should be continued. Require the use of universal face masks, increase physical distance, increase room ventilation, and expedite asymptomatic infected individuals. We will expand our screening tests to identify and isolate, “the report said. The creators of the CDC pick out some school-based features that can cause infections: indoor sports practice and events. They cite two high school wrestling tournaments in Florida. There, 38 of the 54 participants tested were positive, and some of them brought the virus back to family and friend circles. This report also serves as a reminder that the school is not run in isolation. To keep COVID-19 out of the classroom, you need to be prepared to fight COVID-19 elsewhere, such as by restricting food indoors. The report is at an inflection point in the United States, with more than 420,000 people dying from the disease and the community preparing for the arrival of more contagious coronavirus variants. At the same time, the federal government has begun deploying large-scale vaccinations. In some states, some communities prioritize inoculating educators and school staff as teachers’ unions. I resisted the return Go to school for safety reasons. President Biden has promised to help the majority of schools reopen within the first 100 days.His regime Proposed to send $ 130 billion Kindergarten-to-high school relief to help pay for the types of costly mitigation efforts recommended by the CDC, such as renewing ventilation in socially distant classrooms and dilapidated buildings.

