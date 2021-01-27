Truman Medical Center Launches Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic





Rev. Daron Edwards of United Believers Community Church armed himself in preparation for a pandemic on Tuesday morning. Edwards received his first vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine, thanks to a vaccination clinic sponsored by the Truman Medical Center and the University Health of the Morning Star Baptist Church. I was happy to agree with the text message to sign up for the appointment. “I want to show confidence in the Kansas City community, follow me throughout the region, and let me know that I can be trusted for those who like me,” Edwards said he had never been vaccinated against the flu. Talked to a doctor about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and said he wanted to make sure he was protected. The Truman Medical Center has targeted the Morningstar Baptist Church because it is included in the ZIP Code, which has a high number of cases and deaths for COVID-19. Some similar zip codes in Kansas City have a high black and Latin population. Well, “We are working to ensure that not only all Kansas citizens have access to vaccines, but also vaccine information from healthcare professionals.” TMC and University Health have vaccines for patients age 65 and older. We are working to schedule vaccinations. Downtown and Lakewood campuses when doses are available.

