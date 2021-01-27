Cuban coronavirus cases, surge in deaths





Havana (Reuters)-Coronavirus kills 200 in Cuba on Tuesday, and authorities have so far killed nearly as many as the last six months due to an unprecedented acceleration of the infection. I am reporting. Cuba had only one-tenth of the world average per capita infection for most of last year, but since the government reopened its borders in November and eased restrictions on daily life. The number of cases is increasing rapidly. The situation in Cuba is now much worse than at any other time during the pandemic and is approaching its global average. tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi The Ministry of Health has reported 54 deaths in January so far, with daily infections reaching new records on a regular basis, compared to 60 in the last six months, with 786 on Tuesday. The case has spread throughout the Caribbean island nation. Like many countries, Cuba was hit by rebounds after opening its borders, as inbound travelers did not have to have a negative coronavirus test. According to analysts, the outbreak appeared to have been well contained without the help of authorities holding rallies celebrating Cuban socialist values, consistent with a reduced sense of risk. Many Cubans living in devastated countries such as the United States and Mexico flew with relatives on the island to celebrate Christmas and New Year, failing proper quarantine and infecting locals. The government has since reduced infections from abroad by requiring travelers to test negative for the coronavirus. And it imposed a new blockade in which schools and restaurants were closed on most of the island and cultural and sporting activities were suspended again. The government has also promised to vaccinate the entire population this year with one of four vaccine candidates currently undergoing early and mid-term trials. However, some Cubans are worried about whether and when any of these candidates will succeed. And many complain about how difficult it is to practice social distance when you have to wait hours in line to buy a rare item due to the economic crisis. Report by Sala Marsh and Nelson Acosta in Havana.Edited by Matthew Lewis

