Health
An afternoon nap can increase your mental agility
- Researchers said that people over the age of 60 who took an afternoon nap performed better on cognitive tests than those who did not take a nap.
- According to experts, an afternoon nap benefits people of all ages by resting their brains and removing the confusion of everyday thoughts.
- According to one expert, the best nap takes 10 to 30 minutes between 1 pm and 3 pm.
- Another expert warned that longer naps could be a sign that a person is not getting enough night sleep.
An afternoon nap will be a terrible lap.
Some see siesta as a sign of laziness, low energy, and even illness.
But, New research Over the age of 60, it suggests that afternoon sleep can be mentally sharp.
Elderly people who took an afternoon nap scored higher on the cognitive test than those who did not take a nap, researchers said.
The study, published in the journal General Psychiatry, examined both physical and cognitive health of 2,214 people over the age of 60 living in large cities in China.
Of these, 1,534 took regular afternoon naps, but 680 did not.
Observation studies include napper scores on the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), a standardized dementia screening test that includes evaluation of visuospatial skills, attention, problem-solving, working memory, location recognition, and language fluency. Turned out to be “significantly expensive”. ..
Napper performed particularly well in the latter three categories, according to a study led by Dr. Lin Sang of the Shanghai Mental Health Center and the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Center at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
“Sleep has a lot to do with your learning ability.” Davina Ramki Soon, Zevo Health’s well-being director told Healthline. “A nap helps the brain recover from burnout and information overload. While taking a nap, the brain removes unwanted information from the brain’s temporary storage and prepares for new information to be absorbed. To do.”
The research group (whether napper or non-napper) slept an average of 6.5 hours each night.
An afternoon nap was defined as having at least 5 minutes of continuous sleep within 2 hours at any time after lunch.
The napper was asked how often he would nap in a normal week. Reply ranged from once a week to daily.
One of the weaknesses of this study was that the researchers did not ask participants for nap times or specific times.
“Ideal and healthy naps should take between 1 pm and 3 pm and last anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes,” Katherine Hall, sleep coach at Somnus, a guided sleep therapy program, told Healthline. Told. “If you can take a nap in the afternoon, there are some major benefits. Evidence is that taking a nap is great for improving mood, energy, and productivity while reducing anxiety and physical and mental tension. It suggests that.
A short nap in the afternoon may be alert and ready to work on the rest of the day without feeling “sleep inertia”. The confusion, disorientation, and discomfort you feel when you wake up.
“If you can take a nap for a little longer, say 60 minutes, there is evidence that this length of nap can actually help you learn,” Hall said. “During this long nap, your brain begins to transfer memory from your temporary containment facility, the hippocampus, to their permanent home, the cortex.”
According to 2009, more than one in three Americans take a nap every day. Research According to Pew Research Center.
Dr. Abinau SinghHealthline, a sleep medicine expert and member of the SleepFoundation.org medical review panel, has shown that afternoon naps improve mental agility, but cognitive function as naps age. He said it was unclear if he could prevent the decline.
“Anyone can benefit from a short nap in the middle of the afternoon, especially when timed with a natural decline in circadian rhythms,” Shin said. “A short (less than 30 minutes) nap has been shown to increase alertness, improve cognitive ability, and improve the mood for the rest of the day.”
But he said a long nap could be a problem.
“Two hours suggests that more medical conditions may be hidden and more naps are needed,” Shin explained.
“If you notice that you take a nap often [longer than 1 hour], It could be a signal that your nighttime sleep quantity or quality is not enough. Many sleep disorders can hide or deplete the quantity and quality of sleep … Poor sleep habits may also be involved.This is common in the screen era [and] Bright light and long working hours, “he added.
“In the elderly, the conditions and the drugs used to treat them can also affect the quality and quantity of sleep,” says Shin. “Certain blood pressure, arthritis, muscle relaxants, and certain mental health medications can adversely affect sleep quality.”
To determine if the elderly’s need for sleep (including increased naps) is a sign that the body is trying to compensate for cognitive decline and increased inflammation associated with dementia, Shin said. , Further research is needed.
“Is it a neurodegenerative change that causes sleep / wake disorders (such as dementia) or vice versa?” He said.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]