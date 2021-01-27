An afternoon nap can increase your mental agility

Share on Pinterest According to experts, a shorter afternoon nap can help get rid of confused thoughts from your brain.Linda Raymond / Getty Images Researchers said that people over the age of 60 who took an afternoon nap performed better on cognitive tests than those who did not take a nap.

According to experts, an afternoon nap benefits people of all ages by resting their brains and removing the confusion of everyday thoughts.

According to one expert, the best nap takes 10 to 30 minutes between 1 pm and 3 pm.

Another expert warned that longer naps could be a sign that a person is not getting enough night sleep. An afternoon nap will be a terrible lap. Some see siesta as a sign of laziness, low energy, and even illness. But, New research Over the age of 60, it suggests that afternoon sleep can be mentally sharp. Elderly people who took an afternoon nap scored higher on the cognitive test than those who did not take a nap, researchers said. The study, published in the journal General Psychiatry, examined both physical and cognitive health of 2,214 people over the age of 60 living in large cities in China. Of these, 1,534 took regular afternoon naps, but 680 did not. Observation studies include napper scores on the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), a standardized dementia screening test that includes evaluation of visuospatial skills, attention, problem-solving, working memory, location recognition, and language fluency. Turned out to be “significantly expensive”. .. Napper performed particularly well in the latter three categories, according to a study led by Dr. Lin Sang of the Shanghai Mental Health Center and the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Center at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. “Sleep has a lot to do with your learning ability.” Davina Ramki Soon, Zevo Health’s well-being director told Healthline. “A nap helps the brain recover from burnout and information overload. While taking a nap, the brain removes unwanted information from the brain’s temporary storage and prepares for new information to be absorbed. To do.”

The research group (whether napper or non-napper) slept an average of 6.5 hours each night. An afternoon nap was defined as having at least 5 minutes of continuous sleep within 2 hours at any time after lunch. The napper was asked how often he would nap in a normal week. Reply ranged from once a week to daily. One of the weaknesses of this study was that the researchers did not ask participants for nap times or specific times. “Ideal and healthy naps should take between 1 pm and 3 pm and last anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes,” Katherine Hall, sleep coach at Somnus, a guided sleep therapy program, told Healthline. Told. “If you can take a nap in the afternoon, there are some major benefits. Evidence is that taking a nap is great for improving mood, energy, and productivity while reducing anxiety and physical and mental tension. It suggests that. A short nap in the afternoon may be alert and ready to work on the rest of the day without feeling “sleep inertia”. The confusion, disorientation, and discomfort you feel when you wake up. “If you can take a nap for a little longer, say 60 minutes, there is evidence that this length of nap can actually help you learn,” Hall said. “During this long nap, your brain begins to transfer memory from your temporary containment facility, the hippocampus, to their permanent home, the cortex.”