Allegheny County Health Department will begin booking COVID-19 vaccinations for people over the age of 65 from February 9th to 13th

The Allegheny County Health Department announced on Tuesday that it has begun booking additional COVID-19 vaccinations for people over the age of 65 from February 9th to 13th. The site requires reservations and is in great demand as the department continues to vaccinate qualified healthcare professionals and those returning to the second shot of the vaccination series. Allegheny County officials confirmed that the new appointment was filled within 30 minutes. Individuals who receive the first shot of the vaccine from the Ministry of Health will be contacted directly from the registration link to schedule the second shot in the series. Do not use public links. Individuals over the age of 65 can register their booking using the link below. Tuesday, February 9 (8:30 am to 7:00 pm): https://cw2-pennsylvania-production.herokuapp.com/clinic/private_registration/f1e770f2-d6f0-49a6-921b-a20610aceb8f Wednesday, February 10 (8:30 am to 7:00 pm): https://cw2-pennsylvania-production.herokuapp.com/clinic/private_registration/d5bed331-934f-4d6a-9ab4-f7c767e498c4 Thursday, February 11 (8:30 am to 7:00 pm):

https://cw2-pennsylvania-production.herokuapp.com/clinic/private_registration/ba4e3b44-800a-4f52-b03f-38e07d1adb32 Friday, February 12 (8:30 am to 7:00 pm):

https://cw2-pennsylvania-production.herokuapp.com/clinic/private_registration/ce4e1aa9-f2a5-475f-9c78-53432665e723 Saturday, February 13 (8:30 am to 5:00 pm):

https://cw2-pennsylvania-production.herokuapp.com/clinic/private_registration/69faba29-d2e5-42ec-82a1-2c12384b5d10 The COVID-19 Vaccine Dispensing Point is located at the Doubletree Hotel in Monroeville and administers the Moderna vaccine. The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 7:00 pm and Saturday from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm by appointment. There are no plans to bring it in. Individuals without a reservation will be rejected. Read more information from the Department of Health regarding the schedule below. Please note that the vaccine registration system does not work in Internet Explorer, but it does work in other web browsers. You will be asked about insurance when you register, but the vaccine does not require insurance. Vaccines are provided free of charge. The link above connects the user to the PrepMod scheduling system used by ACHD and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. If vaccination slots are available on a particular day, the link will be redirected to a page titled “Sign up for vaccination-Monroeville Doubletree-65+ Clinic” with the date of the clinic. Individuals can enter their information and choose the time of vaccination. Choosing the time of vaccination is the final step in the registration process. After scheduling the reservation, the user will receive a confirmation email at the address specified during registration. If the user is redirected to the state vaccine page and eligibility quiz, the appointment for the selected date is full and the user must schedule another date. Eligible healthcare professionals will continue to be appointed. These registration links will be sent directly to the registered employer and shared with employees. Further sharing of links to unqualified individuals may result in your booking being canceled or those individuals being rejected on the site. As it was, ACHD expects the available appointments to fill up soon. Users may try to find an appointment in the Monroeville POD on another day and often check to see if the appointment is available. If someone cancels an appointment, that appointment becomes available. If the user is unable to maintain the vaccination appointment, cancel or reschedule to provide the appointment to others. The POD requires individuals to provide confirmation of age, or employment in the case of healthcare professionals. Anyone who cannot provide confirmation, is under the age of 65, or is not a qualified healthcare professional will be rejected. If a person deliberately does not meet the criteria and registers a vaccine reservation, the reservation will be deprived of others in the community requiring the reservation. It also hinders the Department of Health’s vaccination efforts. Individuals will be asked not to register for reservations at the Monroeville POD if they do not meet the criteria. Individuals who receive the first dose of vaccine through another vaccine provider should contact the vaccination provider who gave the first dose to arrange a second dose. More information on the COVID-19 vaccine and Allegheny County vaccination efforts can be found at the following URL: www.alleghenycounty.us/COVIDvaccine.. Sign up for the Allegheny Alert COVID-19 Vaccine Information Subscription to receive the latest information on Allegheny County vaccination efforts. www.alleghenycounty.us/alerts..

