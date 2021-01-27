Health
Health officials address vaccine availability and “double booking” appointments
One of the questions we’ve been getting in the newsroom these days is about people doing so-called “double booking” to get vaccines faster.
9 & 10 received the latest advice and vaccine deployment updates from health authorities during the weekly update of Munson Healthcare.
Some things haven’t changed. There are not yet enough vaccines to meet the demand. However, the Grand Traverse Health Department sees an increase in the pace of vaccine distribution. Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse Co. Health Dept. Health Officer, said: We are proceeding with 3,200 doses this week. “
Hirschenberger says school staff have also begun vaccinations throughout the county. “By the end of this week, we plan to give a total of 8,700 vaccinations since we started vaccination.”
The new clinic at NMC’s Hagerty Center makes the process much smoother. “At this clinic, you can do the same number of things you could do in a week on the Health Department site in a day.”
Hirschenberger says it will be a long process. “We basically plan to provide 140,000 doses of vaccine over the next 10-12 months.”
Meanwhile, Manson says positive rates are declining across the region. Dianne Michaelek, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Munson Healthcare, said: “The positive rate for the last 14 days has dropped to about 5%, which is much lower than we’ve seen in the last two months.”
Munson Healthcare is once again expanding the list of people eligible for the vaccine. “We have extended that standard to all people over the age of 80 who live in the Manson Healthcare Services Area … You also live in a household that is over the age of 65 and has people over the age of 80. If you have one, you can get vaccinated at the same time. “
To date, Manson has distributed 16,757 doses, including nearly 63% of local health care workers.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Cannon joined the phone to discuss variants of the coronavirus that are currently emerging in the United States and Michigan. “There are literally thousands of variations, but I think there are always some of the most worrisome. This will be an ongoing problem.”
Dr. Cannon said: “The British variant seems to be well covered by the vaccine. It looks more infectious … The South African variant is a little different. It’s not more infectious. It’s more toxic. There is plenty of evidence, with that in mind that Moderna and the U.S. government are jointly considering a booster of Moderna vaccines that more specifically targets variants such as Brazil and South Africa. Announced.”
District Health Department # 10 also provided the latest information at a conference call on Tuesday. “To date, just under 12,000 people have been vaccinated in 10 counties,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director.
Northern Michigan Health Services also states that it is preparing a mobile unit to deliver vaccines to more rural areas between the Traverse City area in the north and Shelby in the south.
There are reports of people who have double-booked vaccines – trying to see how and where they can get their first dose faster.But the health department says Pre-registration It is different from the reservation.It’s okay to register multiple times in multiple locations, but everyone should stick to one booking
Hirschenberger said: “People who signed up through the planning registry-it didn’t book a reservation, so Return to schedule link.. She says that once the vaccine is available, she needs to respond to only one request for the schedule. “If you’re 65 or older and have technology issues, you can also schedule on the United Way.”
If you enroll in the Health Department or United Way, you don’t have to enroll twice … because these lists will be merged together. However, some people are enrolled in both the health sector and certain local pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens, and Meijer.
Lisa Peacock is the Health Department of the Northwestern Michigan Department of Health and is also the representative of the Benji-Leelanau District Health Department. She says it’s okay to register twice. “Sure, you make a mistake on the side of making sure you get the signal. That’s really important. It’s certainly for the population over 65.” But again she has people scheduling multiple appointments. I advise you not to continue.
Michalek said: “Know that we have your information. We will contact you. It may vary depending on the health department, but when you sign up or call from one of the registration portals, They are guaranteed to have your name. We know who you are. “
If someone double-books a reservation, and therefore can result in a no-show of reservations that people no longer need, Peacock told the Benji-Lee Laneau District Health Department “for potential people.” There is a standby list for you. You can get in right away, “says, using the vaccines available.
Dr. Morse says they experienced another problem. “I had a problem trying to get someone else’s appointment by sharing an appointment confirmation email or sharing it on Facebook.” Those people are turned away, and you make an appointment Once you have your confirmation time or information should not be shared with others.
For seniors in the Grand Traverse area – Or if you have problems accessing or registering for the internet You can call the senior hotline at 231-715-5557. Alternatively, dial 2-1-1 from anywhere in the state.
Manson Healthcare Patient, And community members over the age of 80 can call 935-SHOT (7468) 7 days a week from 8 am to 4 pm for a schedule of questions.
resource
www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine
www.mi211.org Or just dial 211
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]