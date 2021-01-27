Health officials address vaccine availability and “double booking” appointments

One of the questions we’ve been getting in the newsroom these days is about people doing so-called “double booking” to get vaccines faster.

9 & 10 received the latest advice and vaccine deployment updates from health authorities during the weekly update of Munson Healthcare.

Some things haven’t changed. There are not yet enough vaccines to meet the demand. However, the Grand Traverse Health Department sees an increase in the pace of vaccine distribution. Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse Co. Health Dept. Health Officer, said: We are proceeding with 3,200 doses this week. “

Hirschenberger says school staff have also begun vaccinations throughout the county. “By the end of this week, we plan to give a total of 8,700 vaccinations since we started vaccination.”

The new clinic at NMC’s Hagerty Center makes the process much smoother. “At this clinic, you can do the same number of things you could do in a week on the Health Department site in a day.”

Hirschenberger says it will be a long process. “We basically plan to provide 140,000 doses of vaccine over the next 10-12 months.”

Meanwhile, Manson says positive rates are declining across the region. Dianne Michaelek, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Munson Healthcare, said: “The positive rate for the last 14 days has dropped to about 5%, which is much lower than we’ve seen in the last two months.”

Munson Healthcare is once again expanding the list of people eligible for the vaccine. “We have extended that standard to all people over the age of 80 who live in the Manson Healthcare Services Area … You also live in a household that is over the age of 65 and has people over the age of 80. If you have one, you can get vaccinated at the same time. “

To date, Manson has distributed 16,757 doses, including nearly 63% of local health care workers.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Cannon joined the phone to discuss variants of the coronavirus that are currently emerging in the United States and Michigan. “There are literally thousands of variations, but I think there are always some of the most worrisome. This will be an ongoing problem.”

Dr. Cannon said: “The British variant seems to be well covered by the vaccine. It looks more infectious … The South African variant is a little different. It’s not more infectious. It’s more toxic. There is plenty of evidence, with that in mind that Moderna and the U.S. government are jointly considering a booster of Moderna vaccines that more specifically targets variants such as Brazil and South Africa. Announced.”

District Health Department # 10 also provided the latest information at a conference call on Tuesday. “To date, just under 12,000 people have been vaccinated in 10 counties,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director.

Northern Michigan Health Services also states that it is preparing a mobile unit to deliver vaccines to more rural areas between the Traverse City area in the north and Shelby in the south.

There are reports of people who have double-booked vaccines – trying to see how and where they can get their first dose faster.But the health department says Pre-registration It is different from the reservation.It’s okay to register multiple times in multiple locations, but everyone should stick to one booking

Hirschenberger said: “People who signed up through the planning registry-it didn’t book a reservation, so Return to schedule link.. She says that once the vaccine is available, she needs to respond to only one request for the schedule. “If you’re 65 or older and have technology issues, you can also schedule on the United Way.”

If you enroll in the Health Department or United Way, you don’t have to enroll twice … because these lists will be merged together. However, some people are enrolled in both the health sector and certain local pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens, and Meijer.

Lisa Peacock is the Health Department of the Northwestern Michigan Department of Health and is also the representative of the Benji-Leelanau District Health Department. She says it’s okay to register twice. “Sure, you make a mistake on the side of making sure you get the signal. That’s really important. It’s certainly for the population over 65.” But again she has people scheduling multiple appointments. I advise you not to continue.

Michalek said: “Know that we have your information. We will contact you. It may vary depending on the health department, but when you sign up or call from one of the registration portals, They are guaranteed to have your name. We know who you are. “

If someone double-books a reservation, and therefore can result in a no-show of reservations that people no longer need, Peacock told the Benji-Lee Laneau District Health Department “for potential people.” There is a standby list for you. You can get in right away, “says, using the vaccines available.

Dr. Morse says they experienced another problem. “I had a problem trying to get someone else’s appointment by sharing an appointment confirmation email or sharing it on Facebook.” Those people are turned away, and you make an appointment Once you have your confirmation time or information should not be shared with others.

For seniors in the Grand Traverse area – Or if you have problems accessing or registering for the internet You can call the senior hotline at 231-715-5557. Alternatively, dial 2-1-1 from anywhere in the state.

Manson Healthcare Patient, And community members over the age of 80 can call 935-SHOT (7468) 7 days a week from 8 am to 4 pm for a schedule of questions.

resource

www.gtcountycovid.com/vaccine

www.gtcountycovid19.com

www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine

www.nmhsi.org

www.bldhd.org

www.mi211.org Or just dial 211