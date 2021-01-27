194 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported at intersection | COVID-19

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported on Tuesday 194 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths from respiratory illness in the area.
New deaths have been reported in Victoria and Matagorda counties, according to state data.
The Victoria County Public Health Department has reported two new COVID-19-related deaths within the county. According to the Ministry of Health, women in their 50s and men in their 80s died of viral complications. These recent deaths have resulted in county casualties for 130 inhabitants who died of respiratory illness.
State Health Department Track COVID-19 mortality using another method Each county reports 140 county residents who died. If a Victoria County resident dies of COVID-19 outside the county or outside a medical facility, the county health department may not necessarily be notified of the death. However, the State Department of Health will receive all death certificates submitted to the state within 10 days of the death of the person.
According to state data, there were 256 empty hospital beds and 6 empty beds in the intensive care unit.
Seven more COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday in the Victorian school district.
According to the district announcement, the case involved five students and two district officials. Student cases are from Schorlemmer Elementary School, Victoria East High School, Cade Middle School, and Shields Elementary School. Employee cases come from Vickers Elementary School and Victoria West High School.
Anyone who comes into contact with either a student or an employee should be quarantined for up to 10 days.
The new incident brings the district’s number of incidents to 207 since it was reopened in September. Of these cases, 123 are students and 84 are employees.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases-January 26, 2021
|county
|total
|recovery
|Dead (number)
|Calhoun
|1509 (+4)
|1413
|13
|Dewitt
|1,673 (+21)
|1498
|51
|Goliad
|331
|319
|9
|Jackson
|1410
|1331
|twenty three
|Cow
|2,002
|1,881
|64
|Matagoda
|2,696 (+7)
|2,463
|74
|Evacuation
|563 (+5)
|484
|17
|Victoria
|7,204 (+73)
|6,561
|140
|Wharton
|3,275 (84)
|2,849
|87
|9-County total
|20,663
|18,799
|478
The Texas Commission on Prison Standards had not posted a daily COVID-19 report as of 6 pm on Tuesday.
About Data: On January 13, Advocate provides daily updates on the epidemic of coronavirus in the region, using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of Health and the Victoria County Public Health Department. Migrated to do.State Compile Case data from the community health department and DSHS health community, and pull Direct death data from the COVID-19 death certificate. These numbers are tentative and subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities due to reporting delays and discrepancies. We will continue to update the figures in real time and report any changes.
If you have any questions about COVID-19 data, please contact the newsroom by sending an email to. [email protected]..
VISD COVID-19 cases — January 26, 2021
|school
|student
|staff
|Aloe Elementary School
|2
|Four
|Chandler Elementary School
|3
|3
|Klein Elementary School
|3
|Five
|Deleon Elementary School
|Five
|6
|Dudley Elementary School
|0
|3
|Auspicious start
|1
|1
|Hopkins Elementary School
|3
|3
|Mission Valley Elementary School
|0
|1
|O’Connor Elementary School
|3
|9
|Roland Elementary School
|3
|Five
|Shorlemmer Elementary School
|2
|2
|Shields Elementary School
|9
|2
|Smith Elementary School
|6
|Five
|Torres Elementary School
|2
|2
|Vickers Elementary School
|3
|Four
|Kade Junior High School
|6
|1
|Howell Middle School
|9
|2
|Patti Welder Middle School
|9
|7
|Strawman Junior High School
|7
|7
|Victoria East High School
|17
|3
|Victoria West High School
|27
|Ten
|Liberty Academy
|1
|1
|Career and Technology Institute
|2
|0
|total
|one two Three
|84