Connect with us

Health

194 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported at intersection | COVID-19

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported on Tuesday 194 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths from respiratory illness in the area.

New deaths have been reported in Victoria and Matagorda counties, according to state data.

The Victoria County Public Health Department has reported two new COVID-19-related deaths within the county. According to the Ministry of Health, women in their 50s and men in their 80s died of viral complications. These recent deaths have resulted in county casualties for 130 inhabitants who died of respiratory illness.

State Health Department Track COVID-19 mortality using another method Each county reports 140 county residents who died. If a Victoria County resident dies of COVID-19 outside the county or outside a medical facility, the county health department may not necessarily be notified of the death. However, the State Department of Health will receive all death certificates submitted to the state within 10 days of the death of the person.

According to state data, there were 256 empty hospital beds and 6 empty beds in the intensive care unit.

Seven more COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday in the Victorian school district.

According to the district announcement, the case involved five students and two district officials. Student cases are from Schorlemmer Elementary School, Victoria East High School, Cade Middle School, and Shields Elementary School. Employee cases come from Vickers Elementary School and Victoria West High School.

Anyone who comes into contact with either a student or an employee should be quarantined for up to 10 days.

The new incident brings the district’s number of incidents to 207 since it was reopened in September. Of these cases, 123 are students and 84 are employees.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases-January 26, 2021

countytotalrecoveryDead (number)
Calhoun1509 (+4)141313
Dewitt1,673 (+21)149851
Goliad3313199
Jackson14101331twenty three
Cow2,0021,88164
Matagoda2,696 (+7)2,46374
Evacuation563 (+5)48417
Victoria7,204 (+73)6,561140
Wharton3,275 (84)2,84987
9-County total20,66318,799478

The Texas Commission on Prison Standards had not posted a daily COVID-19 report as of 6 pm on Tuesday.

About Data: On January 13, Advocate provides daily updates on the epidemic of coronavirus in the region, using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of Health and the Victoria County Public Health Department. Migrated to do.State Compile Case data from the community health department and DSHS health community, and pull Direct death data from the COVID-19 death certificate. These numbers are tentative and subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities due to reporting delays and discrepancies. We will continue to update the figures in real time and report any changes.

If you have any questions about COVID-19 data, please contact the newsroom by sending an email to. [email protected]..

VISD COVID-19 cases — January 26, 2021

schoolstudentstaff
Aloe Elementary School2Four
Chandler Elementary School33
Klein Elementary School3Five
Deleon Elementary SchoolFive6
Dudley Elementary School03
Auspicious start11
Hopkins Elementary School33
Mission Valley Elementary School01
O’Connor Elementary School39
Roland Elementary School3Five
Shorlemmer Elementary School22
Shields Elementary School92
Smith Elementary School6Five
Torres Elementary School22
Vickers Elementary School3Four
Kade Junior High School61
Howell Middle School92
Patti Welder Middle School97
Strawman Junior High School77
Victoria East High School173
Victoria West High School27Ten
Liberty Academy11
Career and Technology Institute20
totalone two Three84

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: