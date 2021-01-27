Neonatal antibiotic exposure associated with weight and height loss in boys





Exposure to antibiotics during the first day of life is thought to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development. A new study led by Azrieli School of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University found that antibiotic treatment within 14 days of age was associated with weight loss and height loss in boys (not girls) up to 6 years of age. I am. In contrast, this study showed significantly higher body mass index (BMI) in both boys and girls after neonatal use and antibiotics within 6 years of age. Survey results published in the journal Nature Communications January 26, 2021 may be the result of changes in the development of the gut flora. The effects of newborn antibiotic exposure were investigated in a cohort of 12,422 children born between 2008 and 2010 at the Turku University Hospital in Turku, Finland. The baby had no genetic abnormalities or serious chronic disorders that affected growth and did not require long-term antibiotic treatment. Antibiotics were given to 1,151 newborns (9.3%) in this study within 14 days of age. The authors found that boys exposed to antibiotic treatment showed significantly lower weight compared to unexposed children for the first 6 years. They also showed significantly lower height and BMI between the ages of 2 and 6. This observation was reproduced in a German cohort. In addition, exposure to antibiotics during the first day of life was found to be associated with impaired gut flora up to age 2. Infants exposed to neonatal antibiotics had significantly lower gut flora abundance than unexposed babies aged 1 month. Interestingly, antibiotic-treated babies reach levels of bacterial abundance in control infants at 6 months of age and are treated with antibiotics at 12 and 24 months of age. Subjects acquired significantly higher levels of bacterial abundance in comparison. For control subjects. In an additional experiment led by PhD student Atara Uzan, researchers show that sterile male mice fed the intestinal flora of antibiotic-exposed infants also showed growth deficiency. I did. These findings suggest a potential association between neonatal antibiotic exposure and childhood failure to thrive, which may be the result of antibiotic-induced changes in the composition of the gut flora. I am. Antibiotics are extremely important and life-saving drugs for newborns. Our results suggest that their use may also have undesired long-term consequences that need to be considered. “ Professor Omley Koren, Azrieli Medical School, University of Bar Iran Professor Omry Koren led the study with Professor Samuli Rautava of the University of Turku and the University of Helsinki. Follow-up studies aim to investigate other potential adverse outcomes associated with neonatal antibiotic exposure. The study was also carried out by researchers at the Louzoun Lab at Bar-Ilan University, the Max Rubner Institute in Germany, the Trent University in Italy, and Migal Israel.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos