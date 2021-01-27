County citizens over the age of 65 are now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine





County officials announced on Tuesday that residents of Santa Clara County, aged 65 and over, are eligible for vaccination. Residents of that age group can now schedule bookings from the county website for opening Wednesdays and beyond. Extended eligibility follows the state’s current guidance on vaccine distribution. “Elderly people and people living in skilled care facilities continue to be at the highest risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Monica Roy, county public health aide. .. As of Monday, more than 160,300 people have been vaccinated in Santa Clara County from the county, private health care providers and other vaccine distributors.

The county health system is the largest provider of COVID-19 vaccines, county officials said. So far, it has nearly 60,000 initial doses and is capable of providing 30,000 vaccine appointments per week. Residents can make reservations at the Mass Immunization Sites at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, Berger Drive in San Jose, and the Mountain View Community Center. According to the county’s Public Health Service, the county also immunizes qualified individuals at several Valley Health Center locations, including up to 600 people per day in Gilroy. “As the vaccine becomes available to more residents, the county will continue its deep commitment to fairness and ensure access to the communities at highest risk of being infected with COVID-19,” said the county associate. Dr. Jennifer Ton, Chief Medical Officer, said. Santa Clara Health System. The county has also partnered with local clinics to launch a pilot’s mobile vaccination clinic to give residents and staff of long-term care facilities access to the vaccine. “We are coordinating efforts with local fire departments and emergency medical service providers to send vaccinated people to the scene so that the most risky people can be vaccinated as soon as possible,” Roy said. I am. County officials say the ability to expand vaccine eligibility depends on the supply of vaccines. This week, the county added 20,125 initial doses of the vaccine, according to the county’s public health department. This is “a dose far less than the county’s health system can provide.” Residents are https: //www.sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/dashboard-vaccine.aspx? The county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard at mc_cid = 731955d4eb & mc_eid = 882534314e provides detailed information on vaccine allocation and administration by healthcare providers. .. Visit sccfreevax.org to view the latest updates on vaccine eligibility and schedule vaccine reservations. Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Bay City News, Inc. No republic, rebroadcast, or other reuse is prohibited without the express written consent of.

