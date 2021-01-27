Governor Cox Approves Vaccine Transfer from Pharmacy to Utah Department of Health – Cash Valley Daily





Coronavirus vaccine Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox Tuesday instructed the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) to transfer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from CVS and Walgreens pharmacy partners to other vaccine providers in the state. CVS and Walgreens have agreed to transfer 28,275 doses to UDOH for distribution throughout the state. Already the first shipment of 8,775 doses arrived in Utah this week, and the remaining 19,500 doses can be ordered this week and will ship next week. Walgreens and CVS will continue all planned vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities in the state with the vaccine on hand. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the transfer of these doses. A 24-hour state-wide test from Monday found 1,411 new positive cases across the state, with a 24-hour positive rate of 15.2 percent tested by 9,291 people. On Tuesday, the state reported a total of 1,613 coronavirus deaths, including 17 found since Monday. (Four of the newly reported deaths occurred in December 2020.) The 7-day rolling average for positive tests in Utah is 1,778 per day, and the 7-day rolling average for the percentage of positive laboratory tests is 19.1%. A total of 237,637 vaccines have been administered, 8,062 more than Monday. A Tuesday report from the Beariver Health Department shows that since the pandemic began, there have been 79 new cases of coronavirus in northern Utah and a total of 18,068 new cases in the district. A total of 671 patients in the district were hospitalized and 16,567 of the total 18,068 cases of BRHD recovered. Currently, 452 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and the total number of hospitalizations since the outbreak has reached 13,137. On Tuesday, the state reported 338,675 positive cases during the pandemic process, and 1,978,950 were tested. The latest Idaho update shows that there are 160,033 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. 1,681 people died in Idaho, exactly 1,003 in Franklin County, 324 in Bear Lake County, and 297 in Oneida County.

