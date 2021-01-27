Health
How to tell if you are allergic to the COVID-19 vaccine
- The risk of developing an allergic reaction is a concern for people trying to get the vaccine.
- A few people experienced an allergic reaction shortly after the first dose.
- According to experts, the risk of an allergic reaction is extremely rare and can be easily treated if an allergic reaction occurs.
The widespread use of the effective COVID-19 vaccine could give a sigh of relief nationwide and finally put off this pandemic.
However, there are some concerns about getting a shot: the risk of an allergic reaction.
A few people experienced an allergic reaction shortly after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
However, the risk is low and only 1 in 100,000 people experience an allergic reaction after receiving an injection.
We talked to experts about how healthcare providers are preparing for these rare events.
So far, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization has been issued for two vaccines. they are:
- Pfizer-BioNTech. this
vaccineRecommended for people over 16 years of age and 95% effective in preventing illness.
- Modern NIAID. this
vaccineRecommended for people over 18 years old, with a 94.1% effect.
Joan Kapusnik-Uner, PharmD, Vice President of Clinical Content First Databank (FDB)Having published and maintained a database of medicines and medical devices for healthcare professionals, he said it is important to be aware that there may be minor side effects from a benign vaccine.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is given to provoke the immune system and can cause systemic symptoms for several days,” she said. Production, and B-cell and T-cell response. “
Kapusnik-Uner emphasized that true allergic reactions are rare and can include rashes and itching.
by
“recently
Symptoms of this severe reaction are:
- Urticaria
- rash
- Swelling of lips and tongue
- Swelling of the throat
“I rarely have allergies to vaccines,” he said. Teresa Capriotti, DO, MSN, RN, Professor of Clinical Nursing Villanova University M Louise Fitzpatrick School of Nursing.. “The most serious type of allergic reaction is anaphylaxis.”
However, this allergic reaction is easy to treat.
“Patients usually have to sit for 15 minutes after an injection. Individuals should not be afraid of allergic reactions because there are cures for them,” Capriotti said. “They will be given epinephrine and benadryl injections. Prednisone can be given if needed.”
According to Capriotti, people at greatest risk of reaction are those who are allergic to the components of the vaccine. She also said that the vaccinated healthcare provider would ask you a series of questions before giving you a shot.
Dr. Stephen Key, PhD, CEO Atossa TherapeuticsA clinical biopharmacy company developing treatments for breast cancer and COVID-19 states that it is all language-related and that all adverse events should not occur and have some medical impact. I did.
“Allergic reactions are one of the side effects, so they are a type of side effect that falls under many types of side effects,” he said.
According to Key, an allergic reaction is a reaction of the body histamine..
“So what does histamine do? Histamine can cause hives (small spots that cause itchy skin), contract the throat, contract the bronchi of the lungs, and make breathing difficult.” He said.
However, with currently available vaccines, this reaction is still rare.
Quay advised to ask a doctor or nurse before receiving the first COVID-19 vaccination: EpipenWhere can I find your epinephrine kit? ”
Because if you start reacting, “things happen very fast, minutes have passed, and it can be very, very serious. In another room running around to find EpiPen. I don’t want to put them down, “he said.
Quay emphasized that serious reactions are still very rare.
“Most vaccines occur in one millionth,” says Quay. “So far, the two mRNA vaccines are about 10 times more. That is, 1 in 100,000. But so far, they have been treated and no one has died. You I don’t want it, but it’s being treated. “
“The risks inherent in mRNA vaccines are related to polyethylene glycol (PEG), which is part of the lipopolysaccharide coating used to encapsulate the mRNA particles,” said Glatter. “This also applies to polysorbates, which are not included in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine but are closely related to PEG.”
Mr. Glatter said that if you know that you are allergic to the ingredients of the vaccine, you should consult an allergist before receiving the injection.
“In addition, if you have already responded to the first dose of the vaccine, it is advisable to visit an allergist before considering a second dose,” he said.
According to Glatter, people at high risk of an allergic reaction include those who have previously experienced anaphylaxis.
- Drug
- Medical products
- Food
- Insect bites
With millions of people already vaccinated with the new COVID-19 vaccine, people are worried about experiencing an allergic reaction, especially a reaction called anaphylaxis.
According to experts, the ratio of allergic reactions to vaccine doses is very rare, but if it does occur, it is easy to treat.
Experts ask the vaccine administrator if there are ready-to-use treatment options (such as EpiPens) and recommend sitting for 15 minutes after receiving the injection in case of an allergic reaction. ..
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]