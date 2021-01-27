Health
Harris Co.COVID-19 vaccine waiting list reactivated after previous error
Within 30 minutes of launch by all Harris County residents, some users of the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, which was touted as being more streamlined, received a “site is under maintenance” error. Was displayed.
The county wanted to launch a new registration system at noon, simplifying the process that has proven to be difficult nationwide. I tried many times in a browser such as Safari or Chrome and got an error message.
This site has Lady Harris website..
The county had previously acknowledged the imminent difficulty of registration.
“If you get an error message, the site is temporarily down due to a technical problem,” the county tweeted, but did not give a specific reason for the error. “We apologize for any inconvenience, but please wait for a while.”
The launch of the waiting list site was bumpy, but Judge Lina Hidalgo County said more than 49,200 people had registered from day one to late afternoon.
Prior to launch, the county provided a hotline for people with no internet access, but that line was also down.
By 5 pm, the telephone line was closed in the evening, but the online portal remained open for registration.
Just the day before, Judge Lina Hidalgo said the reason for the waiting list was to ensure that high-priority people weren’t overlooked, and that the entire process could go smoothly over the normal registration process. Said.
She said vaccination should not be like the “Hunger Games”. Who should not sign up the earliest. Everyone needs to be vaccinated fairly, according to Hidalgo.
Anyone can register, but who will shoot first will take precedence.
Currently, people in Group 1A or 1B are targeted for shots. Anyone can pre-register, but so far only people in those groups can book.
Group 1A includes healthcare professionals and residents of nursing homes. 1B includes people over the age of 65 and people over the age of 16 with medical conditions such as pregnancy, cancer and diabetes.
After you sign up, you will be randomly selected to be vaccinated.
“It’s not about who can hit the update fastest in the browser, it’s not about someone who has special knowledge about when the registration link opens,” Hidalgo said. “It’s not about who has time to sit and check there all day, it’s a disadvantage for those who work long hours, so efficiency alone in everything we do to fight COVID-19. Not only promoting, but also fairness and fairness. “
You can sign up even if you don’t belong to Group 1A or 1B. As your qualifications expand, you will be booked.
Breaking news: Deploying a new randomized waiting list system # COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Harris County Vaccine. The supply is still very limited, but we guarantee that each dose is delivered efficiently, fairly and fairly.Sign-up starts from 1.26.21 https://t.co/qS98pi06fL
-Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) January 25, 2021
Join us for 2 nights and answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Action 13 City Hall Livestreaming this week.
