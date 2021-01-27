HIV antibody test results provide a “proof of concept”





Scientists have realized that different combinations of HIV drugs are needed to contain the rapidly changing virus. The discovery discovered in the mid-1990s a three-drug formulation that transformed HIV from a death sentence to a manageable chronic disease. .. According to Corey, the AMP study emphasizes why HIV is such a “difficult virus,” but in his view, the most important finding in this study is when monoclonal antibodies work. Or, for the first time, we have a measurable threshold that indicates when it works. ‘t. Test — developed by Dr. David Montefiore Duke Human Vaccine Institute — You can measure the potency of a particular antibody’s ability to block HIV. AMP studies have found that if an antibody reaches a certain potency threshold for an HIV strain, it blocks it. If it is weaker than that level, the antibody will fail. The study showed that the antibody met the threshold for 30% of the HIV strains encountered, but was not strong enough to stop other strains. Importantly, this study revealed that the strength required for an antibody to function against all strains of HIV must be about 10-fold stronger than VRC01. Corey said this is very important for the design of future HIV prophylaxis. “The tests were a complete prediction of what worked and what didn’t,” Corey said. “Now we can use this assay to define more potent and broadly neutralizing antibodies.” At a press conference, Corey is testing whether a stronger form of VRC01, or a combination of more powerful broadly neutralizing antibodies identified after 2016, is strong enough to prevent infection. I pointed out the new research. They include long-acting studies of VRC01 and early trials of two and three different widely neutralizing antibody combinations in humans. “You can use this assay to develop stronger, more extensively neutralizing antibodies. With this tool, you may be able to find new antibodies that are better, stronger, and cheaper. “Corey said. Sponsored by NIAID, the test spanned four continents AMP was sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and enrolled volunteers in a parallel study. The trial was jointly conducted by two NIAID-backed organizations, hatch-based organizations. HIV Vaccine Testing Network, Or HVTN; and that HIV Prevention Trial Network, Or HPTN, a sister organization in North Carolina. A trial in the United States, South America, and Switzerland recruited men and transgender people to have sex with men. In the companion trial, women were enrolled in seven countries in sub-Saharan Africa. The antibody was found to reduce overall HIV infection by 27%, as VRC01 failed to block all strains in an AMP study conducted by HVTN. A study in sub-Saharan Africa found a different family of HIV strains, but 9%. Dr. Karl Diffenbach, who directs AIDS research at NIAID, said the AMP study solidified our understanding of antibody regulation of HIV and made some groundbreaking discoveries that would help future preventive efforts. It was. “First and foremost, we have shown that injections of this widely neutralizing antibody are safe. There were about 44,000 injections during the course of this study on multiple continents,” he said in an interview. .. “It really gives us a handle on some things. It shows the level of neutralization needed to provide protection, and of the antibodies that need to be induced by vaccination. I know the amount, “he said.

..





