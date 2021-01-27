The coronavirus is mutated, but how fast can the vaccine catch up?

Share on Pinterest Moderna plans to create a vaccine booster to help fight new variants.Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images New variants of the coronavirus, including mutations, can reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.

On Monday, pharmaceutical company Moderna announced that it was already working on a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is easy to adjust, so even if the variant evades the vaccine, you can easily modify the shot to target new mutations. The company announced on Monday that it is already working on booster shots targeting a new variant (B.1.351 strain) detected in South Africa. But Original double dose regimen Biotechnology companies are expected to prevent new mutants, so they are testing additional booster shots to determine if they can increase the neutralizing antibody titer that protects against new mutants. .. There is growing concern that new mutants containing mutations within the peplomer, which is part of the coronavirus that latches on our cells, may reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Because vaccines provoke a wide range of immune responses, scientists expect existing vaccines to provide a high degree of protection against mutants with spike mutations. The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is easy to adjust, so even if the variant evades the vaccine, you can easily modify the shot to target new mutations.

Dr. Onie MaogbuagYale University Infectious Diseases Physician and Principal Investigator for the Pfizer COVID-19 trial at Yale University says it’s easy to fine-tune the mRNA vaccine. “It can literally happen in two days,” Ogbuagu said. If you know the structure of the protein, as scientists do with these new mutants, you can create new mRNA templates that target the protein. This new type of vaccine technology used in Moderna and Pfizer vaccines can be changed more easily and quickly than traditional vaccine technology. Viral vector-based vaccine It will be much harder to tweak, says Ogbuagu.

Thomas DuzinskiMPH, director of epidemiology education at Indiana University’s Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, said the development of the new vaccine “because it still needs to be tested for clinical stages and safety and efficacy”. It says that it will take. The modified dose should pass the test to show that the generated immune response protects against clinical disease. “The easy thing is to make a vaccine. The hard part is to do human clinical trials to show that it prevents mutants,” Ogbuagu said. It is unclear how rigorous the process will be. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may want the modified vaccine to go through the entire clinical trial process again, but there may be a simplified way to do that. Ogbuagu says it’s interesting to see if regulators are “satisfied with the study of the immune response, or if they want to see solid clinical data that protects the immune response from clinical disease.” The whole process is much more rigorous and takes a lot of time and effort, Ogbuagu said, saying this is a more reliable way forward. New doses also need to be mass-produced, distributed, and administered, which can cause further delays.

Current vaccines are believed to be effective against mutants, says Duszynski. If that is the case, you may not need a new vaccine. Scientists initially wanted the vaccine to be at least 50% effective, but when studies found that the mRNA vaccine was about 95% effective, they were pleasantly surprised, Duszynski said. I will. Even if the mutants slightly reduce the high efficacy of current vaccines, they do not make them useless. Duszynski compared it to how to treat the flu vaccine. “Depending on the mutations that occur in the flu virus, the efficacy ranges from 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 percent. And because immunity is better than no immunity, 60% Does not go out and change the vaccine, “Duszynski explains. Our current vaccines are most likely to provoke a wide range of immune responses and provide a high degree of protection against new mutants. According to Duszynski, no threshold for its effectiveness has been established. Further research is needed on current mutations and current vaccines and their interactions. In any case, Moderna seems to be 10 steps away, so be prepared if the variant has a significant impact on vaccine efficacy. “That’s not a bad strategy,” Duszynski said. “But there is a danger that you may not need it, and you are spending resources on what you don’t need.”