How Ottawa County Schedules COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation





The county is waiting for a weekly schedule until the vaccine arrives.

Ottawa County, Michigan — To avoid the need to cancel or reschedule reservations, Ottawa County does not accept reservations until weekly vaccine shipments arrive. The county received a total of 1,950 Pfizer doses on Monday, covering both the first and second doses of the vaccine. The county expected an additional shipment of the first round dose this week, but did not receive it. County health officials said deployment was slower than expected, primarily due to supply shortages. Currently, Otawa County only vaccinates people over the age of 65. That age group makes up more than 45,000 people. Christina Weegmink, a spokesman for Ottawa County, said: Public Health Service (OCDPH). The OCDPH states that it has the ability to scale up to approximately 8,000 doses per week, but larger vaccination efforts are pending until the county receives sufficient doses. Relation: Shipments of some Michigan COVID-19 vaccines are not available after temperature control issues The clinic is currently held two days a week on the Holland campus of Grand Valley State University. You have to make a promise. You cannot bring it in. Please fill out this notification form Be on the county list for registration. Every week, the county signs up for appointments by sending text and email alerts to a randomized group of qualified people (registered for notifications). According to the county, other appointments are reserved for people who do not have access to the current system, and those appointments are scheduled through outreach. Residents who do not have access to online registration can call 211. The county also encourages residents to register with local partners if possible, such as the recently launched DeVos Place Vaccination Clinic in downtown Grand Rapids.visit vaccinatewestmi.com For more information. Relation: DeVos Place COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Starts Monday Michigan Immunization Stage: Phase 1A: Paid and unpaid people working in the medical setting who may be directly or indirectly exposed to patients or infectious substances and cannot work from residents of their homes or long-term care facilities. Phase 1B: People over the age of 65, and essential workers at the forefront of critical infrastructure. Phase 1C: Individuals 16 years and older at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 infection, and other important workers who affect life, safety, and protection during COVID-19 response. Phase 2: Individuals 16 years and older. ► It’s easier to keep stories like this up to date. Download the 13ON YOUR SIDE app now. Do you have any news tips? Email [email protected], Our visit Facebook page Or twitter..Our subscription YouTube channel..

