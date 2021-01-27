This is a new COVID-19 case, Oregon County with death





The average daily increase in new cases in the state has declined since November and December.

Portland, Oregon — The Oregon Department of Health (OHA) reported another 22 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, increasing the state’s death to 1,904 during a pandemic. OHA also reported 796 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. Oregon has reported less than 900 new cases per day in the last 10 days. This is a significant improvement over the days of more than 1,000 new cases in November and December. There have been 139,355 known cases in the state since the first case was reported in late February last year. Hospitalizations on Tuesday declined slightly and vaccination rates remained stable. There are 308 COVID-19 patients in Oregon, 12 less than Monday. 70 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 5 fewer than Monday. Meanwhile, OHA has added 17,422 new vaccine doses to the Oregon vaccination registry. Of the 589,200 that the state has received so far, 325,473 doses were given. More than 45,000 people in Oregon are receiving both doses needed to be considered fully vaccinated. For more information on COVID-19 vaccination in Oregon, OHA website. Relation: Governor Brown said indoor activities could be restricted from Friday in Oregon’s “extreme risk” counties. According to daily COVID-19 updates from health authorities, Multnomah County had the highest number of 195 cases, followed by Clackamas with 100 cases. The counties in Oregon that reported new cases on Tuesday are: Baker: 1

Benton: 21

Cracker mass: 100

Kratsop: 11

Columbia: 8

Coose: 2

Crook: 8

Curry: 2

Deshoots: 70

Douglas: 20

Harney: 9

Hood River: 8

Jackson: 49

Jefferson: 1

Josephine: 14

Klamath: 19

Lake: 3

Lane: 50

Lincoln: 6

Rin: 12

Misfortune: 16

Marion: 61

Tomorrow: 1

Multnomah: 195

Pork: 11

Shaman: 1

Tillamook: 2

Umatira: 18

Union: 6

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 2

Washington: 37

Yang Hill: 31 OHA has released the following information about the 22 people who died: The 1,883th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 74-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on 22 January and died at the Portland VA Medical Center on 25 January. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 1,884th COVID-19 death in Oregon is an 84-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on 16 January and died at home on 22 January. He had a fundamental condition.

The 1,885th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 79-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on December 19 and died at Bay Area Hospital on January 24. He had a fundamental condition.

The 1,886 COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 84-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on 20 January and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on 23 January. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 1,887th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 96-year-old woman who died at home on January 25, after being tested positive in Douglas County on January 15. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,888th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 82-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on 14 January and died at the Mercy Medical Center on 23 January. He had a fundamental condition.

The 1,889th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 82-year-old woman in Hood River County who developed symptoms on January 12 and died at home on January 22 after contact with a confirmed case. did. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,890th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 64-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on January 10 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on January 24. He had a fundamental condition.

The 1,891 COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 72-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on January 15 and died at the Portland VA Medical Center on January 23. He had a fundamental condition.

The 1,892th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 68-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on 31 December and died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on 23 January. He had a fundamental condition.

The 1,893th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 58-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on 31 December and died at Salem Hospital on 21 January. He had a fundamental condition.

The 1,894th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 76-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on December 8 and died at Salem Hospital on January 21. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,895th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on January 4 and died at home on January 7. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,896th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 86-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on 19 January and died at home on 25 January. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,897th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 70-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on December 23 and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on January 125. He had a fundamental condition.

The 1,898th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on 9 December and died at home on 22 January. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,899th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 40-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on November 19 and died at home on December 29. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,900th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 35-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on January 8 and died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on January 19. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,901th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 73-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on 28 December and died at home on 20 January. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 1902 COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 86-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on January 11 and died at home on January 22. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,903th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 77-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on January 1 and died on January 18. The place of death and the underlying disease have been confirmed.

The 1,904th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 27-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on 22 December and died at the Oregon University of Health Sciences Hospital on 23 January. She had no fundamental requirements. Relation: Most of Oregon is still in the “Extreme Risk” category

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos