Minneapolis — As of Tuesday night, more than 180,000 Minnesota have registered for the state’s vaccination lottery. These vaccinations over the age of 65 will increase over the next five days starting this Thursday. Relation: The Minnesota Vaccine Lottery is now available to people over the age of 65 “Randomly selected people from the pre-registration list will be actively contacted starting Wednesday to register for reservations for available vaccines,” said Tarek Tomes, MNIT Commissioner. 12,000 Pfizer vaccines and 15,000 Moderna vaccines will be distributed to nine locations in the state, and pre-registered people are waiting for the game to see if the cut has been made. .. “The registration slots haven’t been filled yet, and that random process will run around 7am tomorrow,” says Tomes. One of the number one questions many have asked is whether there is a chance for the lottery on Wednesday and what if it isn’t chosen. “We don’t delete the waiting list. Whenever we sign up for the waiting list, we’re subject to that random process,” says Tomes. KARE11 picked up some of the most frequently asked questions that viewers sent to the leaders of the state’s COVID-19 response team. Why can’t people choose multiple sites? The idea is to promote fairness, simplicity and safety. Each pre-registered person is guaranteed the opportunity to be randomly selected in only one place of their choice. It also aims to encourage people to choose the location closest to them and reduce the chances of someone over the age of 65 driving the entire state. To answer viewers’ questions, users, not states, choose the site that works best for them. Why can’t couples schedule shots at the same time? The idea is to allow each individual to randomly choose the same opportunity as everyone else. It is important to note that this pilot program is a learning experience, not a final product. This is reasonable feedback that the state is listening to and considering for the future. What about handicapped people who can’t travel to the site? Our site itself is accessible to people with disabilities. People who require accessibility to travel are advised to coordinate transportation with family, friends, or neighbors while adhering to social distances, wearing masks, and other COVID-19 safety guidelines. Why can’t hospitals administer vaccines? Hospitals and healthcare providers can and do administer vaccines. Hospital and pharmacy partners immunize Phase 1a populations, including health care workers and caregivers. Earlier this month, MDH granted hospitals permission to overdose in Minnesota, aged 65 and over. The state is also strategically partnering with a federal qualified health center (FQHC) to vaccinate existing patients over the age of 65. FQHC contacts established patients over the age of 65 to assist with vaccination appointments for weekly vaccinations. How does the process work? Minnesota 65+ can pre-register for a randomly selected opportunity to book a vaccine until 5am on January 27th. MN.gov/findmyvaccine.. The random selection process takes place on the morning of January 27th, and people randomly selected for booking will be notified by SMS, email, or phone. How about teachers and nursery teachers? The pilot program continues to provide teachers and nursery teachers with vaccinations throughout Minnesota this week, including 15,000 vaccination events at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Appointment is required and the employer will contact the employee with more information. For more information on enrolling in this vaccine lottery process click here.. Pre-registration is accepted until 5am Wednesday, after which selected people will be notified by phone, email or text on how to book the vaccine later in the day. As mentioned earlier, Minnesota health officials say they know this setting isn’t ideal for everyone, but they’re using this pilot program as a learning experience. “Through the Vaccine Registration Pilot, Minnesota will continue to evaluate where we can make rational changes to create a smoother experience for the future,” said Tomes.

