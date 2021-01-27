1A vaccination can take months, according to Portland Metro County





County health leaders are directing teachers and Phase 1A teachers to a new online scheduling tool, but warned that people may have to wait weeks for appointments.

Portland, Oregon — Announced Tuesday by Health Leaders in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas County New online tool Eligible Oregons can sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but are warned Still may take months Vaccine everyone in Phase 1A. The Multnomah County Public Health Service said, “Metro County still has tens of thousands of Phase 1A people who have not been vaccinated for the first time and need to wait weeks, if not months. I want to emphasize. ” Directed by Jessica Guernsey. “We understand that people are frustrated and share their frustration. Vaccine everyone who qualifies, or who fills out our survey. There is not enough vaccine to inoculate. “ The first study aimed to link Phase 1A Oregons to the healthcare system and make appointments when vaccines became available. It went online on January 12, before Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a schedule for vaccination of teachers and school staff. Authorities closed the investigation at noon on Tuesday. “The Oregon Department of Health states that most people in the 1A priority group are vaccinated,” said Dr. Christina Baumann, Washington County Health Officer. “It may be true in other parts of the state, but not in metropolitan areas. People enrolled using this survey expect to be vaccinated in a timely manner and local public health. Also expected it. It seems unlikely. “ Relation: Thousands of 1A healthcare workers still waiting for COVID vaccination in Oregon Health authorities are now on Phase 1A for everyone New eligibility and scheduling tools Oregon State Health Department (OHA) website. In the lower right corner of the website, you will see a white chat box icon surrounded by a blue circle. Click that icon to access the tool. County health leaders said that those in Phase 1A who are already vaccinated should plan to go to their scheduled schedule. If you complete the survey but do not receive a reply, you will need to access the qualification tool to schedule your booking. Eligible Oregons may not yet be able to get promises for weeks, health officials said. “The scheduling system can only handle 1,000 people at a time, so you may have to retry several times,” said a news release from Metro County. “When that week’s schedule is full, we need to try again next week.” Relation: Supply remains a problem as more people qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon In Oregon, teachers are currently eligible for vaccines. Elderly people over the age of 80 are eligible for the week of February 7. The next week will be targeted at younger age groups in Oregon. The governor has repeatedly defended her controversial decision to prioritize teachers and school staff over Oregon’s seniors. She insists that Oregon seniors vaccinate educators before school is the only way to safely reopen during the school year. She said students had to go back to school for their own mental health. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recommended People over the age of 65 should be vaccinated after health care workers and before other essential workers.

