Health
Scientists identify Covid drugs that are “27.5 times more powerful than remdesivir”
font size:
New Delhi: A team of US and French scientists have identified a drug that is more effective in treating Covid-19 than remdesivir.
According to peer-reviewed studies Release In Science Monday’s journal, a drug called pritidepsin, is 27.5 times more powerful than remdesivir.
This study, conducted by scientists in New York, San Francisco, and Paris, demonstrated the in vivo efficacy of pretidepsin in two mice infected with SARS-CoV-2. This drug significantly reduced viral replication in mice.
In vivo studies are studies performed on living organisms.
The study concluded that pretidepsin has a “strong preclinical effect” on SARS-CoV-2.
Plitidepsin is a compound extracted from Ascidian Aplidium albicans. exotic Marine life found off the coast of Ibiza, Spain.
Plitidepsin, commonly known as apridin, is owned by the Spanish pharmaceutical company Pharma Mar. The drug was approved in Australia because it was able to treat multiple myeloma (cancer of plasma cells) multiple times.
The drug is not commercially available in most parts of the world and is currently being tested for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.
Read again: Modena says the vaccine acts on two Covid mutants working on boosters for South African strains
Plitidepsin “established safety profile”
According to researchers, pretidepsin should be considered for clinical trials based on the results of their in-vivo studies.
“Our data and the first positive results from PharmaMar’s clinical trials suggest that pretidepsin should be strongly considered for expanded clinical trials for the treatment of Covid-19. I believe there is, “the study said.
He added that dexamethasone, “the most established and effective steroid for the treatment of Covid-19,” was also used to treat myeloma.
Therefore, according to researchers, this proves that pretidepsin has an “established safety profile”.
The study also suggested that this should “allow clinicians to treat with both drugs as needed.”
Several drugs and drug combinations are being studied worldwide as effective Covid therapies. The antiviral drug remdesivir is one of the hottest drugs in global clinical trials for SARS-CoV-2.
It was the first medicine Approved According to the US Food and Drug Administration in October for Covid treatment, which is the subject of specific treatment. However, in an interim result from a WHO solidarity study a week ago, remdesivir “has little or no effect on hospitalized Covid-19 patients, as indicated by overall mortality, initiation of ventilation, and length of stay. It didn’t seem to be. “
Read again: Delhi may be heading towards achieving “herd immunity,” the latest serum survey shows
Subscribe to our channel at YouTube & telegram
Why news media is at stake and how to fix it
As India faces multiple crises, it needs more free, fair, hyphen-free and suspicious journalism.
However, the news media itself is at stake. There was a brutal furlough and a wage cut. The best thing about journalism is to shrink and succumb to the crude sight of prime time.
ThePrint has some of the best young reporters, columnists and editors working on it. To maintain this quality of journalism, smart and thoughtful people like you have to pay for it.You can do it regardless of whether you live in India or abroad here..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit