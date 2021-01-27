Scientists identify Covid drugs that are “27.5 times more powerful than remdesivir”

font size:

New Delhi: A team of US and French scientists have identified a drug that is more effective in treating Covid-19 than remdesivir.

According to peer-reviewed studies Release In Science Monday’s journal, a drug called pritidepsin, is 27.5 times more powerful than remdesivir.

This study, conducted by scientists in New York, San Francisco, and Paris, demonstrated the in vivo efficacy of pretidepsin in two mice infected with SARS-CoV-2. This drug significantly reduced viral replication in mice.

In vivo studies are studies performed on living organisms.

The study concluded that pretidepsin has a “strong preclinical effect” on SARS-CoV-2.

Plitidepsin is a compound extracted from Ascidian Aplidium albicans. exotic Marine life found off the coast of Ibiza, Spain.

Plitidepsin, commonly known as apridin, is owned by the Spanish pharmaceutical company Pharma Mar. The drug was approved in Australia because it was able to treat multiple myeloma (cancer of plasma cells) multiple times.

The drug is not commercially available in most parts of the world and is currently being tested for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Plitidepsin “established safety profile”

According to researchers, pretidepsin should be considered for clinical trials based on the results of their in-vivo studies.

“Our data and the first positive results from PharmaMar’s clinical trials suggest that pretidepsin should be strongly considered for expanded clinical trials for the treatment of Covid-19. I believe there is, “the study said.

He added that dexamethasone, “the most established and effective steroid for the treatment of Covid-19,” was also used to treat myeloma.

Therefore, according to researchers, this proves that pretidepsin has an “established safety profile”.

The study also suggested that this should “allow clinicians to treat with both drugs as needed.”

Several drugs and drug combinations are being studied worldwide as effective Covid therapies. The antiviral drug remdesivir is one of the hottest drugs in global clinical trials for SARS-CoV-2.

It was the first medicine Approved According to the US Food and Drug Administration in October for Covid treatment, which is the subject of specific treatment. However, in an interim result from a WHO solidarity study a week ago, remdesivir “has little or no effect on hospitalized Covid-19 patients, as indicated by overall mortality, initiation of ventilation, and length of stay. It didn’t seem to be. “

