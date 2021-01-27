Putting teachers first can lead to vaccine shortages in healthcare professionals

Home health workers began receiving COVID-19 vaccination at the Drive-Through Vaccination Clinic in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, January 10, 2021. However, as the state continues to expand vaccine eligibility, health officials in three counties in the Portland region must wait longer for healthcare professionals and adults with disabilities to obtain their doses. It warns that it may not be. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB

Three public health departments in the Portland region lag behind tens of thousands of healthcare workers and adults with disabilities as Governor Kate Brown launches a state-wide COVID-19 vaccination campaign for teachers on Tuesday. It sounds a warning that there is a risk.

Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington County will receive 15,000 first vaccinations this week.Of these, 12,000 are assigned to educators, and the remaining 3,000 Phase 1A..

Among the 1A people who may still be waiting for the vaccine include adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, home care workers, dental care workers, health translators, and non-emergency health care providers. I will.

“The Oregon Department of Health states that most people in the 1A priority group are vaccinated. This may be true in other parts of the state, but not in metropolitan areas.” Dr. Christina Baumann, a health officer in Washington County, said.

The county says it has stopped the investigation that was used to link healthcare providers, the only practitioners, etc. to the appointment slots in the healthcare system during Phase 1A due to limited vaccine supplies.

People with 1A who have not yet been vaccinated should be prepared to wait weeks or even months before their turn comes.

“We understand that people are frustrated and share their frustration. Jessica Garnsey, Director of Public Health, Martonoma County, is a qualified person, or us. There is not enough vaccine to vaccinate everyone who fills out the survey. “

In the two weeks that the survey was conducted online, employers and organizations requested vaccines from about 60,000 people, with more registering each day. The county has sent invitations to more than 11,000 people who are most likely to need it.

After filling out the county survey, they said some people found another way to get vaccinated.

“We know that the needs are great and unmet. It’s really hard to say how big the denominator is or how many people are already vaccinated,” Baumann said. It was.

The announcement from the county Widely consistent Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen gave a presentation to the Oregon Senate Health Commission on Monday.

Allen said the state continues to focus on vaccination of hard-to-reach and vulnerable populations of Group 1A, especially adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

At the same time, the state needs to expand the eligibility of vaccines to ensure that all doses are used.

“Here, there is a tension between going thorough and going fast,” he said.

The state consulted with a local public health agency this week before deciding on a quota, Allen said. Of the approximately 50,000 initial doses of vaccine the state receives, 18,000 are assigned to Group 1A.

“Basically, you’re opening three different population groups at the same time. It’s going to be a little hairy, and there aren’t many ways to avoid it,” Allen said.

Last week, the Oregon Hospital and Health Systems Association warned that the hospital would not be able to schedule vaccinations for everyone who qualifies immediately.

“Eligibility is the idea that it’s your turn to log in smoothly and get a vaccine appointment. At this point, it’s not the case in the Portland Metro area. Until that happens, if not more. It can take several weeks, “said Dr. Jennifer Vines, Community Health Officer.

In February, when Oregon moves to open vaccinations to people over the age of 80 on February 8, competition for available vaccines could become even more intense. People over the age of 65 make up 17.5% of the total population of the United States. , And under the state’s current plans, will be vaccinated in late February.

Meanwhile, health officials in the Portland metropolitan area have said they are advocating increased vaccination allocations to the city center.

“One way to solve this situation is to allocate more vaccines to the Portland Metro area, depending on the level of population and complexity,” Guernsey said.

Phase 1A educators and people are instructed to sign up for vaccines using the new scheduling tool on the Oregon Department of Health website. https://covidvaccine.oregon.gov..

According to the county’s public health authorities, Phase 1A people who are already vaccinated do not need to do anything other than appear at the scheduled time. If you answered the survey but did not receive a reply, Eligibility tool Make a plan.

The county’s public health system is sending people to scheduling sites, warning that it may not work. Only 1,000 people can be processed at a time, so people may have to retry several times.

When the week’s appointments are full, vaccinated people will have to try again the next week.

