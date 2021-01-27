Face-to-face school education is safe with masks, other precautions and findings





New York — health officials said There is increasing evidence that it is generally safe If a US school requires wearing a mask or other precautions, go to school directly. The· The latest research on schools In rural Wisconsin, there were very few cases associated with school infections, even if infections were common in the same community. The Wisconsin study was published online Tuesday by the CDC Journal, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Focusing on 17 schools in Wood County, central Wisconsin, we found that cases were diagnosed at a 37% lower rate than reported throughout the county. In Journal of American Medical AssociationMargaret Honein of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other CDC scientists reassured that schools taking precautionary measures did not see the spread seen in nursing homes and elsewhere. It states that there is. “School-related cases of COVID-19 have been reported as many schools have reopened for face-to-face instruction, not only in some parts of the United States, but internationally, but schools are meaningful in increasing community transmission. There is little evidence that it has contributed to the study, “the study said. However, according to this study, extracurricular activities such as sports are causing the spread of the coronavirus. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on schools across the United States from kindergarten to high school. Data accumulation suggests a path to maintaining or returning predominantly or fully face-to-face education. Actions include taking steps to reduce infections in the community and limiting school-related activities such as indoor sports exercises and competitions that may increase the risk of infection. ” Is writing. In new jersey Officials on Tuesday reported 10 new school outbreaks of coronavirusA total of 131 outbreaks and 629 cases occurred among students, teachers and school staff. According to state reports, outbreaks were defined as confirmed cases of catching or infecting the virus during classroom or academic activities, and were reported in all 21 counties. COVID-19 dashboard. Governor Phil Murphy has allowed the school district to decide for himself whether to hold face-to-face classes or switch to distance learning.

