Greater long-term mortality risk

Researchers at the CHUM Research Center (CRCHUM) show that women with serious complications during pregnancy are twice as likely to die after up to 30 years. Serious conditions such as stroke, Cardiac complications, Acute renal failure Pre-eclampsia affects just under 5% Female During pregnancy and childbirth. In a study published in Obstetrics and gynecologyDr. Nathalie Auger, a researcher at CRCHUM, and Ugochinyere Vivian Ukah, a postdoc, analyzed the records of more than 1.2 million women who gave birth in Quebec between 1989 and 2016 to determine this type of pregnancy complication. We investigated the long-term mortality risk of some women. Their discovery? Compared to women without serious pregnancy complications, women in this study were twice as likely to die after childbirth, either postpartum (less than 42 days) or thereafter. Although decreased over time, the risk of death increased in the first few years after childbirth, with women with severe pregnancy complications dying on average 8.3 years earlier than women without complications. did. The research team was also able to identify the main causes of death after 42 days: serious cardiac complications during pregnancy (7 times more likely to die), Acute renal failure (4x chance), and stroke (4x chance). From a clinical point of view, more in-depth follow-up and preventive interventions to reduce the risk of premature death may be justified for severe women. pregnancy complications. COVID-19 increases the risk of complications during childbirth For more information:

U. Vivian Ukah et al, Severe Maternal Mortality and Risk of Death beyond Postnatal Period, Obstetrics and gynecology (2021). U. Vivian Ukah et al, Severe Maternal Mortality and Risk of Death beyond Postnatal Period,(2021). DOI: 10.1097 / AOG.0000000000004223 Provided by

University of Montreal



Citation: Life-threatening complications during pregnancy: High risk of long-term death (January 27, 2021)

