Bringing awareness to preventable cancers | Lifestyle

Finger Lakes Regional Cancer Service Program
It wasn’t long ago that cervical cancer was the leading cause of cancer deaths in women in the United States. Only in the last 40 years has the number of cases and deaths from this cancer decreased significantly. January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and we will spend time nationwide to recognize the major advances that have led to the reduction of cervical cancer.
What has changed as a result of fewer women being diagnosed with cervical cancer and dying since the 1970s? Answer: Cancer screening.
The Papanicolaou test (also known as a Papanicolaou smear) is a type of cervical cancer screening. The test is a quick, easy and painless procedure. Women aged 21-29 are advised to take Papanicolaou stain specimens every 3 years.
Another type of cervical cancer screening is a high-risk HPV test. This test is effective because more than 90% of cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV. This test is completed in the same way as Papanicolaou and can be done at the same time. Women over the age of 30 are advised to undergo a Papanicolaou smear every 3 years or a high-risk HPV test every 5 years. Instead, a joint test that combines a Papanicolaou smear with a high-risk HPV test can be done every 5 years.
If you have a cervical cancer screening that indicates something is wrong, your doctor will contact you to find out the best way to follow up.
Our health is very important not only to ourselves, but also to our family, friends and communities. Let’s screen this year and take care of it. Clinics in the state take precautions to ensure the health and safety of patients, such as disinfecting and obscuring rooms between patient visits and conducting daily employee health checks. I am.
If you are uninsured or have recently lost your insurance and are worried about the cost of cancer screening, the Finger Lakes Regional Cancer Services Program (CSP-FLR) may help. CSP-FLR pays for breast and cervical cancer screening for eligible uninsured women over 40 years old and for colorectal cancer screening for eligible uninsured women and men over 50 years old I will. We may also pay for follow-up services and diagnostic tests as needed. The project is funded by the State of New York and is available to all residents of New York.You can call 1-877-703-8070 or reach them by email [email protected] ..
Cervical cancer screening has saved the lives of countless women, and as long as we continue to be screened, they will continue to do so.
Hannah Farley is the Regional Liaison Officer for the Finger Lakes Regional Cancer Service Program at the UR Medicine Community Health Prevention Center.
The Finger Lakes Regional Cancer Services program serves individuals in the Monroe, Seneca, Yates, Livingston, Wayne, and Ontario counties.
Residents of Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming County can call (716) 278-4898 to contact the Cancer Services Program in Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, Niagara County to arrange screening. Services are provided through arrangements with health care providers in each county and can be screened near your home.
