UIHC health officials say there is a shortage of vaccines, but “we can handle this.”





The Phase 1b COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled for UIHC later this week.

Patients will be injected with the COVID-19 vaccine at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. The center received a modern vaccine for its employees.

The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic will provide COVID-19 vaccination to subjects in Phase 1B, the second round of vaccination on February 1, but hospital leaders say there is a shortage of vaccine in the state. It states that it is doing. UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said at a press conference on Tuesday that UIHC will be able to control the stable flow of the COVID-19 vaccine. He said UIHC will begin scheduling appointments later this week as soon as the dose of COVID-19 vaccine is confirmed next week. “We want Iowa to understand that there is so much hope here,” Gnasekaran said. “This starts with a little frustration. I know there is a slight shortage of vaccines, but I want you to understand that we can deal with this.” According to Gunasekaran, the state has received approximately 19,000 COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state during the week of February 1. Dosages are divided into 99 counties in Iowa by population and range from hundreds to about 1,000. Said. by Iowa Public Health Service, COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 1B includes people over 65 years old, correction facility staff and imprisoned workers, food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers, PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, childcare Includes scholars. It also lists first responders, hospitals, long-term care, inspectors responsible for child safety, and government officials. Relation: Johnson County is preparing for the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination According to Gunasekaran, UIHC designed the vaccination program in consultation with other medical centers across the country. “We learned from those best practices and tried to develop our own programs,” he said. In Phase 1A, he said, UIHC frequently vaccinated more than 1,000 UIHC employees at the same location each day. “We want to move the doses assigned by the state very quickly,” said Gunasekaran. “We were able to do that without having to spend a lot of time in a cramped environment.” Iowa Public Health Service on Monday report In Iowa, a total of 195,260 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. In Johnson County, there are 16,874 doses. The UIHC program is based on schedule and efficiency rather than offering a walk-in vaccination program. Gnasekaran said the first step for patients and community members interested in the COVID-19 vaccine is to access an online portal hosted by UIHC. UIHC also tested the drive-through configuration of vaccination programs, he said. “What we’re trying to do is collect information about who is interested in our local service area and use it to schedule patients coming to a dedicated center,” says Gunasekaran. I did. “This week, we are also piloting the following features: [administer COVID-19 vaccinations] Drive-through configuration, and park and walk-in configurations. Both are being practiced this week. “

