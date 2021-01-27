Brain training may help treat post-traumatic stress disorders: Studies





Washington [US]January 27 (ANI): A new study suggests that neurofeedback, also known as "brain training," may be an effective treatment for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It was. The results of this study were published in the journal Neurolmage: Clinical. Neurofeedback consists of exercises in which an individual regulates his or her brain activity. In a study by the Lawson Institute of Health and the University of Western, researchers found that neurofeedback could be an effective treatment for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). "Brain connectivity involves the communication of different parts of the brain with each other, helping to regulate consciousness, thoughts, moods, and emotional states," said Lawson scientist and Western. Dr. Ruth Lanius, a professor at the University's School of Medicine and Dentistry, explained. Psychiatrist at the Center for Health Sciences, London. "People with PTSD tend to disturb patterns of brain connectivity, but our research suggests that the brain can be exercised to restore the pattern to a healthy balance," Lanius said. I added. Neurofeedback uses a system called the neurofeedback loop. In this system, human brain activity is measured via sensors located on the scalp and displayed using a computer interface. This allows the individual to complete the exercise and see the results visually. The study tested neurofeedback in a total of 72 participants, including 36 participants in PTSD and 36 healthy control participants. Of the patients with PTSD, 18 were randomized to participate in neurofeedback treatment and the other 18 acted as a comparison group. The study found that participants who were randomized to receive neurofeedback treatment had a reduced severity of PTSD symptoms. After treatment, 61.1 percent of participants no longer met the definition of PTSD. This remission rate is comparable to gold standard treatments such as trauma-focused psychotherapy. The research team also used St. Joseph Healthcare London's Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) to capture brain scans of participants before and after participation in the study. They found that a person with PTSD experienced a positive change in brain connectivity between the prominent network and the default mode network after neurofeedback treatment. "The saliency network is involved in threat detection as part of the" fight or flight "reaction. It is usually hyperactive in individuals with PTSD. The default mode network, on the other hand, becomes active during rest and participates in autobiographical memory. The network is not very active during rest and is functionally disrupted among individuals with PTSD, "said Dr. Andrew Nicholson, Lawson's partner scientist. "Neurofeedback helped bring the functional connectivity of both networks back to a healthier level," Nicholson added. The study included a 20-week weekly session of neurofeedback. Participants were asked to reduce the dominant brain wave intensity of the brain, the alpha wave. Brain activity was visualized as a still or distorted image. If the alpha rhythm was successfully reduced, the cartoon started playing or the image began to look sharper. "Participants were not instructed on how to reduce alpha rhythm, but rather each individual came up with their own way to do so," said Dr. Lanius. "For example, individuals reported wandering, thinking positively, and focusing their attention." After further validation, the team noted that treatment could have many clinical implications. "Neurofeedback may provide accessible and effective treatment options for individuals with PTSD. Treatment can be easily extended to rural and home care," Dr. Lanius said. I will.

