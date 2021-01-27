Minnesota Tiger COVID-19 Positive





Key Point Minnesota officials believe that tigers may have come into contact with asymptomatic staff

This is the second most confirmed COVID-19 case in the state in livestock / captive animals.

The animal has fully recovered and is now “bright, careful and responsive.” Another big cat tested positive for coronavirus. This time, the virus infects an old Bengal tiger in a sanctuary in Minnesota. State officials announced on Tuesday that sandstone wildcat sanctuary tigers have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.according to statement From the sanctuary, facility tigers, lions, and cougars began to show symptoms such as wheezing and loss of appetite earlier this month. Staff sedated a 21-year-old tiger named Sabrina and took “with great care” samples for her age. The USDA confirmed on Tuesday that the test returned positive. All symptomatic animals have fully recovered and are now “bright, careful and responsive,” said Wildcat Sanctuary. The facility took strict measures during the pandemic, but the animals may have been exposed to the virus through asymptomatic caregivers.This was what happened in the case of Bronx Zoo Tiger In 2020, and more recently Gorilla at San Diego Zoo .. Sabrina was the second confirmed SARS-CoV-2 case in captivity or livestock in Minnesota, said state veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson. statement From the Minnesota Animal Health Commission (BAH). The first was a domestic cat in Carver County that tested positive last June. Apart from the rigorous protocols that Wildcat Sanctuary staff have followed since the pandemic began, they are required to wear gloves and N95 masks instead of cloth masks when going near animals. Animals now have their own tools. Photo: pixabay “Remember that the virus can be transmitted from humans to animals,” said Dr. Thompson. BAH advises people with COVID-19 symptoms to stay away from pets. Humans can infect animals with the virus, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC So far, the epidemic of SARS-CoV-2 states that “there is no evidence that animals play an important role.” “Based on the limited information available so far, animals are considered to have a low risk of spreading COVID-19 to people,” the CDC said. “There was no evidence that humans were infected with COVID from pets or wild cats,” Dr. Joni Cheftel, a state public health veterinarian, said in a BAH news release. “But with great care, MDH works closely with the Wildcat Sanctuary to understand and monitor the situation.”

