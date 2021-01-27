COVID-19 Nasal Spray Approaching Commercial Release





Nasal sprays that fight COVID-19 infection may be used in UK pharmacies by the summer, according to the lead investigators of the treatment. Developed by scientists at the University of Birmingham, the spray works by delivering antivirals to the nasal passages. The nasal passages cover the new coronavirus and inactivate it in both users and other individuals who may spread through the cough. The treatment is made up of two substances, an antiviral drug called carrageenan and a thickener called gellan. These have already been proven to be safe for human use. Richard Moke’s biomaterials engineer, who leads the study, said he hopes the treatment will be available in pharmacies within a few months. “We talked to a company on High Street that we believe can be effectively distributed as an off-the-shelf product,” Moke’s told The Daily Telegraph. “Based on the product, it will be much faster to reach users than new drugs,” he added. “I’m confident that prescriptions can make an impact. Our goal is to make an impact as soon as possible. I really hope this happens by the summer.” Researchers say that the unnamed spray will probably be sold in recommended doses four times a day. Moke said the treatment is safe for young people and could help bring on-site education back on track in the UK, where schools remain closed due to blockades. “One of the nice things about nasal spray prescriptions is that they don’t have to be prescribed for children, so I think it helps at school,” Moakes said. The Birmingham team began working on nasal prescriptions last spring during the first serious wave that broke out across Europe. The team released promising preliminary data in a preprint in November. A lab study found that the spray prevented the infection of cells by the new coronavirus for up to 48 hours after treatment. The speed at which treatments reach the market is aided by the fact that the ingredients are already considered safe, and both carrageenan and gellan are widely used as texturing and stabilizers in processed foods and beverages. The antiviral properties of carrageenan have been the subject of research for some time. This naturally occurring substance in some seaweeds has already been incorporated into sprays aimed at preventing colds, and carrageenan has also been found to have excellent antiviral activity against herpes simplex virus. I have. Several other companies and institutions are investigating COVID-19 sprays, including Australia-based EnaRespiratory for INNA-X nasal treatment and engineers at the University of California, San Francisco, who created the AeroNabs drug. In October, the UK government announced to two UK-based biotechnology companies, Spore-Gen and Destiny Pharma, that are developing SPORCOV, a spray that delivers and stimulates killed bacterial spores to the nose and throat. Funded £ 800,000 ($ 1.1 million). An immune response that may provide protection against COVID-19.

