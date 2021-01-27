Do I need to get a corona vaccine if I have cancer, dementia or multiple sclerosis?

As the public demand for a limited supply of covid-19 vaccine increases, questions remain about the suitability of the vaccine for the elderly with various illnesses. These include cancer patients receiving aggressive treatment, people with end-of-life dementia, and people with autoimmune diseases.

Recently, many readers have asked if older relatives with these symptoms should be vaccinated. This is a medical professional issue and I have sought advice from several people. If you have any questions, it is highly recommended that you contact your doctor to discuss your individual medical condition.

Expert advice may be helpful as the state has begun to provide vaccines to adults aged 65, 70, or 75 and older, including adults with serious underlying illness.According to 28 states do Latest survey According to the New York Times.

Q: My 80 year old mother has chronic lymphocytic leukemia. For weeks, her oncologist wouldn’t say “yes” or “no” to her about the vaccine. After a lot of pressure, he finally replied: “It doesn’t work for you, your immune system is too endangered to make antibodies.” She said it was. I asked if I could take the vaccine anyway in case it might provide a little protection, and he told her that he had discussed it with her.

First, some basics. In general, older people responded very well to two covid-19 vaccines that were specially licensed by the Food and Drug Administration. In a large clinical trial sponsored by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna, the vaccine achieved substantial protection against serious illness, with efficacy in the elderly ranging from 87% to 94%.

However, people over the age of 65 receiving cancer treatment were not included in these studies. As a result, we do not know how much protection they can get.

Dr. Tobias Hall, Head of Infectious Disease Services at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, suggested that three factors should influence patient decisions: vaccines are safe or effective And what is the risk of getting seriously ill? From covid-19? In terms of risk, he said older people are the ones who are most likely to get sick and die from covid. 80% of deaths To date — a compelling debate about vaccination.

In terms of safety, there is currently no evidence that cancer patients are more likely to experience the side effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines than others. In general, “I am confident that these vaccines are safe. [cancer] Dr. Armin Sharokni, a geriatrician and oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering, said he was a “patient.”

The exception applies to everyone, not just cancer patients. People who are allergic to the ingredients of the covid-19 vaccine or who experience a severe allergic reaction after receiving the first injection should not be vaccinated with the covid-19 vaccine.

Efficacy is a consideration for patients whose underlying cancer or treatment suppresses the immune system. In particular, patients with cancer of the blood and lymph nodes may experience a blunt response to the vaccine, along with patients receiving chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

Even in this case, “there is good reason to believe that if the immune system is functioning, it will respond to the vaccine to some extent,” said Dr. William Dale, chair of supportive care. Medical and Director of the Cancer Aging Research Center at the City of Hope, a comprehensive cancer center in Los Angeles County.

In some cases, balancing the timing of cancer treatment and vaccination may be a consideration. “For people with serious illness who need treatment as soon as possible, it should not be delayed. [cancer] “I want to maintain my immune system and get vaccinated, so I’ll treat it,” said Hall of Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Dr. Catherine Riu, a professor of vaccines and infectious diseases at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, may be an approach to time corona vaccination “if possible, between chemotherapy cycles.” not.

To New guidelines The National Cancer Network, an alliance of cancer centers, announced late last week, urged patients receiving aggressive treatment to prioritize vaccines as soon as possible. Notable Exception: The group recommended that patients who received a stem cell or bone marrow transplant should wait at least 3 months before vaccination.

Dr. William Kans, Chief Medical Science Officer of the American Cancer Society, said his organization “strongly supports vaccination of cancer patients and survivors, especially the elderly.” Given the lack of vaccine, he also said that cancer patients infected with covid-19 should receive antibody therapy as soon as possible if their oncologists believe they are good candidates. I recommended it. Eli Lilly and Co. And these infusion therapies by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals rely on synthetic immune cells to help fight infections.

Q: Do 97-year-old moms in dementia nursing homes need to be vaccinated against corona?

The federal government and all 50 states recommend the Covid vaccine for most caregivers with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of cognitive impairment. This is an effort to stop the covid-related illness and death stream that hit nursing homes and assisted living facilities. 37% of all covid deaths As of mid-January.

The Alzheimer’s Association also strongly recommends vaccination against covid-19. [with dementia] Beth Karmayer, vice president of long-term care and support, said she lives in people who live in long-term care and communities.

Dr. Joshua Wi, Medical Director of Nursing Homes in Philadelphia and Fellowship Director of Geriatrics at the University, said: Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania.

Potential benefits include not getting sick or dying with covid-19, visiting from family and friends, interacting with other residents, and participating in activities. (This is a partial list.) “A 97-year-old vaccine for serious dementia, as these benefits may begin to occur weeks after the facility’s residents are fully vaccinated. I recommend it, “said Uy.

Dr. Michael Rafii, an associate professor of clinical neurology at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, said minimizing distress was an important consideration. “Even if a person has terminal dementia, you want to do whatever you can to reduce the risk of suffering. And this vaccine provides considerable protection to individuals from suffering from severe covid. “He said.

“My advice is that everyone should be vaccinated, regardless of what stage of dementia they are in,” Raffy said. This includes people with dementia at the end of their lives in hospice care, he said.

If possible, your loved one should be at hand for peace of mind. Approaching a person wearing a mask and holding a needle can cause anxiety in people with dementia. “Get the vaccinated person to explain in clear and simple terms who they are, what they are doing, and why they are wearing masks,” Raffy said. Proposed.

Q: I am 80 years old and have type 2 diabetes and an autoimmune disease. Do I need to be vaccinated?

There are two parts to this question. The first is related to “comorbidities,” that is, having multiple medical conditions. Do elderly people with comorbidities need to be vaccinated with the Covid vaccine?

Absolutely, they are at high risk of getting a serious illness from covid, said Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious disease expert and co-chair of the Mayo Clinic covid-19 vaccine deployment.

“The Pfizer and Moderna study is especially aimed at older people with comorbidities, and the vaccine response is [that of] “Young people,” she said.

The second part is associated with autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, which also put people at higher risk. The concern here is that the vaccine can cause an inflammatory response that can exacerbate these conditions.

Philippa Marrack, chair of the Immunology and Genomic Medicine Division of National Jewish Health in Denver, said there are no scientifically rigorous data on how autoimmune patients respond to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

So far, the reason for the concern has not surfaced. “Currently, more than 100,000 people are vaccinated with these vaccines, including those who may have autoimmune diseases, and there are no systematic reports of the problem,” Marac said. If a patient with an autoimmune disease is really worried, she suggested that she should consult her doctor about delaying vaccination until other Covid vaccines of different formulations are available.

Last week, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society recommended that most patients with multiple sclerosis (another serious autoimmune disease) be vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna covid vaccine.

“The vaccine is unlikely to cause a recurrence of MS or exacerbate the symptoms of chronic MS. The risk of getting COVID-19 far outweighs the risk of multiple sclerosis recurrence from the vaccine. I will. ” statement..

