In the UK, “an additional 50,000 Covids will die in the coming months.”



Britain’s death toll passed a tough milestone of 100,000 on Tuesday, but one expert wouldn’t be surprised if another 50,000 died (Photo: Metro.co.uk). )

In the UK, top scientists warn that an additional 50,000 Covids are likely to die before the pandemic is suppressed.

The number of deaths 100,000 tough milestones on Tuesday Boris Johnson He called the devastation felt across the country “deeply sorry.”

Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Emergency Science Advisory Group (SAGE), told his family to expect more broken hearts in the next six months.

In the BBC’s Newsnight, he said: ‘I wouldn’t really be surprised to see another 40,000 or 50,000 deaths before this burned out.

“Deaths along the way are likely to be reflected by deaths on the descent, each representing a tragedy again, each surviving but perhaps four to five people damaged by Covid.”

In praise of the work of NHS medical scientists and scientists, Professor Semple said their efforts reduced mortality. But he added: “We’re definitely not out of the way.”

Experts who have studied the outbreak of serious viruses since 1989 believe that the world could easily be hit by a similar pandemic in the coming decades.

Asked if this was “once in a generational crisis,” he was “rewarded” for “pushing into the jungle and being exposed to animals carrying these viruses.” Said.



Hundreds of NHS workers have died from coronavirus since March (Photo: PA)

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser such as:

Supports HTML5 video



Ambulance staff outside Royal London Hospital in London, UK, January 26, 202 (Photo: EPA)



A woman wearing a protective mask is walking in front of the “Act Like You’ve got it” warning sign on the streets of London (Photo: Keith Mayhew / SOAP Images / LightRocket via Getty Images).

He added: “It’s not the same scale, but I think we’ll see something similar in the next 20 years.”

An additional 1,631 people died from Covid on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 100,162.

In his “deep condolences” at a press conference on Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: “It’s hard to calculate the grief contained in that harsh statistic. Years of life lost and family gatherings. Did not attend and for many relatives even missed the opportunity to say goodbye.

Despite being accused by workers of being “obsolete at every stage,” Johnson argues that the government “does everything possible” to minimize loss of life. ing.

The minister Finally crack down on today’s tripA year after the first Covid case was reported in the United Kingdom, we introduced a hotel quarantine stay for visitors from “high risk” countries.

Johnson said last night: “I deeply apologize for all the lost lives on this day. Of course, because I was the Prime Minister, I take full responsibility for everything the government has done.

“What I can say is that we really do what we can, keep doing what we can, minimize the loss of life, and minimize suffering in the most difficult stages. …

“And it’s a very difficult crisis for our country, and we continue to do so, just as all governments affected by this crisis around the world continue to do the same.”

