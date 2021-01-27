“Covid tongue” is a symptom of 1 in 4 patients

Studies show that a quarter of Covid patients suffer from a bumpy, inflamed tongue, 40% reddening and burning limbs.

Experts Prompted the NHS to add the so-called “covid tongue” After the number of cases increases, the skin rashes on the official coronavirus symptom list.

😷 Read us Coronavirus livAnd blog Latest news and updates

Five Spanish researchers found that one in four Covid patients suffered from tongue changes Credit: BJD

They fear that one in five cases could be overlooked and spread until it is officially recognized as a sign of Covid.

Scientist Spain is monitoring unusual side effects He found that 26% of Covid-positive patients had a rash in their mouth.

Changes in the limbs were also a sign of 46% of people with the disease.

Their findings are first British Journal of Dermatology It was announced as a “Research Letter” in September, but was officially announced on Tuesday.

The team at Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid analyzed 666 coronavirus patients with mild to moderate pneumonia.

Viral peak

Their study was conducted during the peak of the first Covid wave from April 10-25, 2020.

Overall, it was found that 45.7% noticed some form of skin rash in the mouth, hands and feet.

The tongue change, which has since been called “covid tongue,” affected 25.7 percent of patients, or 1 in 4 patients.

Some of the types of changes included transient tongue papillitis, or small bumps on the surface of the tongue.

Five Researchers have found that red ridges or whitish coatings were one of the most common tongue changes. Credit: BJD

For 6.9%, the most prominent sign was a benign, non-contagious oral ulcer.

Inflammation of the tongue, medically known as glossitis, was a factor in 6.6% of patients, who reported swelling and discoloration.

Almost 4% report a whitish coating on the surface of the tongue.

With regard to changes in the limbs, the most common sign is skin detachment, medically known as diffuse desquamation.

At 15%, reddish-brown marks appeared on the palms and soles of the feet, scratching them.

Five Some patients also had a red burning sensation on the soles of their feet. Credit: BJD

Five Others had urticaria or skin rashes on the hands and feet Credit: BJD

When they first began to feel sick, over 7 percent reported a burning sensation known as dysentery.

6.9% reported an outbreak of urticaria and 2.9% had a skin rash.

Dr. Almudena Nuno Gonzalez, who led the study, wrote: “In summary, nearly half of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients admitted to a field hospital during the two weeks showed mucosal skin findings.

“The oral cavity is frequently involved and deserves specific tests under appropriate conditions to avoid the risk of transmission.

“Redness and swelling of the limbs, exfoliation of the palms and limbs, and reddish-brown spots can help diagnose Covid-19 infection and should be checked regularly.”

Make it official

It comes after an expert says a skin rash-including the “Covid tongue” Fourth official coronavirus symptom..

The NHS currently lists new persistent coughs, loss of taste and smell, or high temperatures as major symptoms.

However, researchers at King’s College London said they have identified eight different types of skin rashes. COVID-19..

Experts running the Covid Symptom Tracker app have noticed an increase in the number of users reporting unusual reactions.

Five

They found that 9% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus also had a body rash or a finger or toe rash.

Researchers said that rashes are twice as common in children as adults and may be more accurate in predicting the need for a swab test than fever or cough.

According to the data, the rash can appear before, during, or after the presence of other Covid symptoms, sometimes weeks later.

The rash was also the only sign of infection in 21% of people who were positive for nasal swabs.

Early alert

Doctors have previously warned: Rash in the mouth It may be a sign of a virus.

Gabriel Scully, a public health doctor at the Royal Society of Medicine and chairman of epidemiology and public health, told Sun: “Mouth symptoms have been described for some time in connection with Covid-19.

“It’s a very problematic virus to treat because it affects such a wide range of body systems.”

Professor Tim Spector, who runs the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app, warned that the number of people with side effects is increasing.

What are some unusual signs of Covid? Here are some of the more unusual signs of Covid-19: Hearing loss: According to experts at the University of Manchester, people infected with the virus report not only tinnitus and other conditions, but also hearing loss. headache: Headaches are a common symptom of the virus, according to a study by Imperial College London. According to experts, 62% of people who experience Covid-19 symptoms report headaches. Blood clot: Blood clots are a common cause of death from Covid-19. Scientists have shown that blood clots are not the leading cause of death in any case, but the findings support previous studies suggesting that the virus causes vascular problems. Skin rash: According to King’s College London, a rash was the only sign of infection for 21% of people who were positive for nasal swabs. conjunctivitis: Scientists have previously warned that the coronavirus can enter the body through your eyes and tears can spread the infection.

Professor Specter, an epidemiologist at King’s College London (KCL), said: twitter: “1 in 5 Covids have less common symptoms of not being infected with official PHE. [Public Health England] List-Skin rash etc.

“See Covid’s tongue and the number of strange aphthous ulcers increasing.”

This means that up to 20% of Covid-positive cases are of unknown cause and can continue to spread the fatal illness.

He tweeted last week, urging people to keep sending photos of the “Covid tongue” when the mouth rash coincided with fever and malaise.

“”[It’s] It is important to draw attention to these skin rashes, Covid’s toes, and more than 20 other symptoms of Covid that are ignored, “he said.

“35% of people have non-classical symptoms during the first three days of the most infectious disease.”

Professor Specter had previously asked the NHS to expand the list so that Covid cases could be detected early.

His team first discovered that loss of taste and odor could be an indicator of the virus and succeeded in adding it to the official list.

If someone experiences any of the signs identified in the NHS, they must order a test and self-isolate.

New sign The common symptoms of the new Covid strain have been revealed-and they are different from the original Stark warning In the UK, Sage’s adviser warns that 150,000 Covids could die before the virus burns out. Drive it The UK blockade is working because the new graph shows that Covid’s cases are declining rapidly. Hair growth! There is a new cure for hair loss-but you need a strong stomach Symptom checker What are the symptoms of the new Covid strain?6 signs to watch out for Hotspot 27 locations where Covid cases are still rising as the map reveals rates in your area

These steps are designed to prevent the spread of the virus.

“35% of cases with symptoms not on the NHS 111 list, the shortest list in the world, are still missing,” said Professor Specter.

Professor Specter added that anyone with the ZOE Covid Symptom app can take a free test if they have any symptoms, not just NHS-approved symptoms.