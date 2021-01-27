Heart Disease and COVID-19: Focus on Exercise, Mental Health, and Nutrition in High-Risk Groups





Editor: TJVNews.com February is America Heart Month, and Mount Sinai Health Systems cardiologists share tips on heart disease prevention to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and COVID-19. According to the American Heart Association, about one in three people with COVID-19 have cardiovascular disease, which is the most common underlying disease. Patients with COVID-19 with underlying illness are 6 times more likely to be hospitalized and 12 times more likely to die than patients without chronic health problems. Almost half of adults in the United States (more than 121 million) have some type of cardiovascular disease. This is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Nearly 650,000 people die from it every year. However, heart disease has an 80 percent chance of being preventable. A cardiologist at Mount Sinai states that many patients have low physical activity during the pandemic. Some are afraid to go out and expose themselves to people who may be infected with COVID-19. As a result, some patients are under-medicated and at risk for heart complications. Nutrition is also an issue. Some cardiologists say that 25% of patients gained up to 20 pounds because they didn’t eat healthy. Poor mental health can also contribute to poor eating habits and reduced activity. “In order to combat heart disease, COVID-19 infection, and the effects after COVID, it is important to stay fit and healthy. We invite patients to participate in exercise programs at home or take a walk. Communicate that you can move patients and make a difference by doing, dancing, stretching, and cleaning the house. Maintaining a good mental outlook is also important and keeps people active. It’s important to find a way to ensure that this happens by doing things, meditating, or simply making them happy, “says Dr. Isylma Fergus, director of cardiovascular disparity at Mount. Increasingly Sinai Hospital. “During this pandemic, some patients have stated that they are dealing with stress, anxiety, insomnia, and depression. To improve the mental and emotional health that is passed on to cardiovascular health. Discuss the technique. “ Impact of COVID-19 on heart and recovery COVID-19 can cause an inflammatory response in the body, along with coagulation that can affect the heart and its function. Researchers at Mount Sinai found that some hospitalized COVID-19 patients after heart injury could be associated with fatal conditions such as heart attack, pulmonary embolism, heart failure, myocarditis, and heart inflammation. I found that there was structural damage to the. Patients with COVID-19 who are not hospitalized may also experience complications such as arrhythmias, high blood pressure, myocarditis, and chest pain that resembles a heart attack. Cardiologists say it is important for COVID-19 survivors to have a heart test 2-3 weeks after recovery, even if they have no heart symptoms. This is because there are residual effects that remain undetected and can lead to future health problems. “People who develop heart problems after COVID-19 need to delay exercise for a couple of weeks after symptoms such as chest pain, palpitation, and shortness of breath have disappeared. Recovery from this illness is not a sprint. Don’t forget to be “slow”. It’s a marathon, “explains Dr. Marian McLaughlin, MD, director of cardiovascular health and wellness at Mount Sinai Heart. “People diagnosed with myocarditis should seek medical advice when deciding on exercise. Competitive athletes may take up to three months to recover from their illness before returning to a complete routine. . “ Recovered COVID-19 patients with a history of heart attack, coronal artery disease, or cardiac stents should undergo a monitored stress test before returning to full training. If you have chest pain while suffering from COVID-19, talk to your doctor about echocardiography or other cardiac imaging evaluations.



