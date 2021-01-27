“Covid tongue” is a symptom of 1 in 4 patients, with 40% burning their feet



Many people suffer from changes in the tongue, hands, and feet (Photo: British Journal Of Dermatology / Twitter / @ timspector), according to a new study.

Over 25% of the coronavirus patients analyzed showed inflammation, ridges, coatings and ulcers on the tongue. This is called the “Covid tongue”.

Also, according to a survey published in the British Journal of Dermatology, about 40% suffered from burning sensations on the palms and soles, hives, peeling of the skin, and redness.

Overall, 45.7% of patients analyzed when the virus first peaked in Spain last April had changes in the tongue, feet, and hands.

Researchers at Universitario La Paz Hospital in Madrid analyzed 666 patients suffering from mild to moderate coronavirus who were treated between April 10 and 25.

The patient was being treated at the Coronavirus Field Hospital, which was set up at the IFEMA Exhibition Center, which was closed in early May. The average age of the patients was 55 years, 58% were female and 47% were from Latin America.

Following their findings, experts said doctors should examine the suspicious Covid-sufferers’ oral cavity, hands and feet so that they can be diagnosed faster.



About 40% saw changes in their feet and hands (Photo: British Journal Of Dermatology)



One in four develops “Covid tongue” (Photo: British Journal Of Dermatology)



About 15% saw reddish-brown spots on the soles of their hands and feet (Photo: British Journal Of Dermatology).

This study is done after King’s College epidemiologists say he’s watching “Increased” number of people displaying “Covid tongue”..

Professor Tim Spector urged the general public to be aware of “strange symptoms” such as abnormal mouth ulcers and abnormal textures and coating changes. These may be signs that self-quarantine is needed.

He said one in five people infected with the virus would have less common symptoms because they urged people to stay home, even with minor complaints. Put in another cause..

According to the NHS website, the three main symptoms of coronavirus are high temperature, continuous cough, and Loss or change of smell and taste – But new evidence shows that many suffer from a variety of other symptoms.

A study in Madrid found that the most common change in a patient’s tongue was transient tongue papillitis, an inflammation of a small ridge on the surface of the tongue.

Over 6% had swollen tongue and color-changing glossitis, while another nearly 7% had aphthous ulcer caused by a benign, non-contagious oral ulcer. Another 4% had a mottled white coating on the tongue.



Researchers are urging doctors to look at the tongue, hands, and feet to diagnose coronavirus faster (Photo: British Journal Of Dermatology)

The most common symptom of those who reported changes in the limbs was diffuse desquamation when the top layer of skin was peeled or peeled off.

About 15% reported itchy reddish-brown spots on the palms and soles of the feet, and another 7% reported a burning sensation called a reddish-brown sensation at the beginning of the illness.

Almost 7% had urticaria, but only a few had a rash, just under 3%.

The authors write: ‘The oral cavity is frequently involved and deserves specific tests under appropriate conditions to avoid the risk of transmission.

“Redness and swelling of the limbs, exfoliation of the palms and limbs, and reddish-brown spots can help diagnose Covid-19 infection and should be checked regularly.”

