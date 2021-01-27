Reservations for COVID-19 vaccination begin today for people over 75 years old





Elderly people over the age of 75 can now initiate appointments for COVID-19 vaccination. Reservations will be made on Wednesday on the state vaccination website. This website has a color-coded map of vaccination locations. Selecting a location will take you to a site where you can book. Info: Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine | Frequently Asked Questions about Vaccines When you go to book, you need to show your ID to prove your age. When you get a shot, be sure to get a vaccination card as proof. This will help when you go for the second dose. Currently, nearly 500,000 people are eligible to book, but senior advocates say they still lack phone numbers, which is an important part of the plan. It’s not entirely clear if there is a hotline, “said Mike Festa, head of AARP’s Massachusetts branch. Vermont and New Hampshire, which began vaccination of the elderly this week, are available online or by phone, and each state employs hundreds of people to answer reservations. Massachusetts has more than 476,000 senior citizens over the age of 75. This is higher than all hospital workers, group home residents, and first responders who have been vaccinated to date. On the other hand, moving older people up in the priority list means moving important workers, such as teachers, down. The head of the state’s largest teachers union says it’s not fair. Merrie Najimy.WCVB of the Massachusetts Teachers Association asked the Governor’s Office for comment on the idea of ​​a vaccination booking hotline, but did not respond.

