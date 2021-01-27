Health
Happy Eating: The best food to lift your mood and relieve stress
January is known as the most depressing month of the year.Team up with it Lockdown 3.0 And it’s no wonder we all feel a little “well”.
But did you know that eating and drinking can have a big impact on your way of thinking and feeling?
There is strong evidence suggesting that food plays an important role in mental health by helping reduce stress and comfort. anxiety And even fight depression. Mental Health Foundation It suggests that nutrition is one of the most obvious but unrecognized factors in mental health.
“Like the heart, stomach and liver, the brain is an organ that needs different amounts of complex carbohydrates, essential fatty acids, amino acids, vitamins, minerals and water to stay healthy,” said England and Wales. Says the director, Dr. Antonis Xoris. At the Mental Health Foundation.
In fact, nutrition may play an important role in the prevention, development and management of diagnosed mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dementia. There is increasing evidence that there is.
“This is why it is so important that everyone has access to affordable, healthy foods.”
Dr. Rupy Aujla, NHSGP and founder of emergency medicine Doctor’s Kitchen Agree. He adds: ‘Food is crucial to mental health and there is a fast-growing field of research called nutritional psychiatry pioneered in Australia across the Atlantic.
In particular, Deakin University in Victoria, Australia, found that Mediterranean-style diets high in unsaturated fats such as vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, beans, cereals, grains, fish and olive oil have a positive effect on mental health. It does, but it can also play a role in treatment alongside current interventions such as drug therapy and psychological treatment.
Vegan allies are still powerful (More than 500,000 of us have taken on the challenge) And that’s not the only reason we’re seeing a surge in plant-based lifestyle numbers.
Sales increased 179% year-on-year, according to Meatless Farm, but a surge in healthy home cooking has caused British people to consume one-fifth (13 million) of meat during a pandemic, according to a Tofoo Co study. Above) Reduced. To corroborate this, Mindful Chef, which delivers personalized recipe boxes to the door, reports a staggering 733% increase in new customers this month.
“Good mental health is the cumulative effect of a long-term diet,” says Dr. Rupee.
“Rather than including a single thing like bananas, we want to follow some simple nutritional tips and absolutely avoid sugar and trans fat in takeaways and fried foods.”
Dr. Rupee’s Guide to Happy Food
Eat dietary fiber
‘It is found in a variety of foods such as nuts, seeds, fibrous vegetables, root vegetables, legumes and legumes.
“Fibers are found primarily in the large intestine and support the microbial flora that is important in supporting the immune system. You have a healthy gut because there is evidence suggesting the presence of the gut / brain axis. If so, you are likely to have better mental health.
Eat color
“These foods represent a variety of micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals, as well as phytonutrients, so you need a lot of color in your diet. These have a positive effect on your gene expression and balance your inflammation. Is the key to mental health.
Eat high quality fat
“Good fats include the omega-3 and monounsaturated fatty acids found in oily fish such as anchovies, mackerel and herring. We understand that these fats are important to our mood. Balance the inflammation that is present.
Eat whole
“This means eating raw foods and reducing processed sugars, processed foods and refined flour. Many fibers, micronutrients and phytonutrients are removed during these processes, and these foods are quickly sugared. Sugar roller coasters can lead to sleep, attention and memory problems and we want to avoid them.
Eat on time
“Eating time also affects mood. Eating too late can adversely affect melatonin production and affect sleep. Interfered sleep can affect mood and eating habits. Yes. The poorer you sleep, the more likely you are to feel hungry the next day and crave for high-salt and sugar-rich foods.
Recipes to lift your spirit
Ian Theasby and Henry Firth are founders of plant-based recipe channels Bosch!.. Whether you want to rethink your entire philosophy of what you eat, or just looking for meatless Monday inspiration, they’ll get you back.
“With the focus on public health for the past nine months, 2021 is being driven by people who want to take care of their health a little more,” they say. “One of the good things that comes from the blockade is that more people cook at home, which allows them to choose naturally healthy foods.”
Bosch! Is partnering with natural food brand Kallø to help stimulate and promote more natural food choices towards 2021.
Together, they created four Better By Nature Mood Meal recipes. These are approved by Dr. Ruby Aujla. “The recipe is packed with ingredients that help balance mood and stimulate endorphins,” they add. Here are two things to get you started.
Sweet treat Calm you
Ingredients (for 2 people):
- 30g brazil nuts
- Pumpkin seeds 10g
- Good fungus soy milk yogurt 80g (coconut flavor)
- 1 medium banana
- 10g dark chocolate (85% cocoa is great)
- ½ teaspoon agave syrup (optional)
- 2 Kallø Organic Unsalted Whole Wheat Rice Cake
Method:
- Roughly chop the brazil nuts, add to a frying pan with pumpkin seeds and lightly toast.
- Slice the banana evenly.
- Spread yogurt evenly on each rice cake, then put banana slices on it.
- Remove the nuts and seeds from the heat and sprinkle evenly on the banana slices.
- Grate half of the chocolate into a hot nut and seed mix to allow the chocolate to melt.
- Finely chop the remaining chocolate and sprinkle on the mochi.
- Finish with a small drop of agave syrup (if used) and serve immediately.
Black bean dip that makes you happy
Ingredients (for 2 people):
- 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil
- 2 pieces of garlic
- 170g chestnut mushroom
- 1 red pepper
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- Canned black beans 400g
- Dark chocolate 10g, cocoa 70% or more
- Smooth coffee in one small shot
- 1 lime
- A handful of spinach
- 20g vegan feta cheese
- ½ bundle of small coriander
- 2 Kallø Spinach and pesto veggie cake
Method:
- Peel garlic and mushrooms and chop them into small pieces. Choose the coriander leaves and slice the stems into small pieces. Drain the black beans, rinse them, and tap them to dry.
- Warm the oil in a frying pan and add garlic, mushrooms, coriander stalks, peppers and cumin. Cook for 4-5 minutes.
- Put the black beans in a pan, fold and mix.
- Grate the chocolate in a pan. Put the lime in the pan. Put the coffee in a pan and stir to mix. Adjust the taste with salt and pepper.
- Remove the pan from the heat and let it cool.
- Add the contents of the pot to the blender and pulse to the dip.
- Divide the spinach into rice cakes. Drip the black bean dip evenly and crumble on the vegan feta cheese. Sprinkle with coriander leaves. Sprinkle with chili sauce and serve.
For more information kallo.com..
