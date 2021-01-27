Tennessee reports a new record of deaths from COVID-19.Region Adds 21 | Health Care





Tennessee reported a record 192 new coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths on Tuesday, putting the state at risk of a new highest monthly death toll. Tennessee has reported 2,255 deaths since January 1st — just 50 shy of the record 2,305 deaths in December. In the 26 days of January, the state averaged 86.7 deaths per day, well above last month's average of 74.3. The state has recorded less than 50 deaths twice in the last two months in two days, so if the monthly death record doesn't fall on Wednesday, it could fall on Thursday. Northeastern Tennessee will also add 21 virus-related deaths on Tuesday, potentially reducing its monthly death record. This is the third time this month that at least 20 deaths have been reported in the area. No other month has only one such day recorded. With new deaths on Tuesday, the average death toll in the region this month was up to 7.6 per day, slightly above last month's 7.3. Prior to Tuesday's total, the area had an average of 7.08 deaths per day. Overall, 198 virus-related deaths have been reported since January 1st, 30 shy from December records. January totals are currently the second highest monthly rates in the region since March. Of the deaths reported on Tuesday, Sullivan County (+8) had the highest number, with Hawkins County adding four. The three counties of Carter, Green and Washington each added three new deaths. A total of 848 Northeastern Tennessees have been reported dead from the virus since March, with more than 100 in each of the Sullivan (229), Washington (209), Carter (124) and Green (120) counties. I am reporting death. Daily COVID-19 information Ballad hospitalizations continue to decline Ballad Health's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decline on Tuesday, with 163 (-11) people hospitalized for the virus, dropping to the lowest level since October 25. Of the hospitalized patients, 31 (-5) were in the intensive care unit, which was also the lowest level in 3 months. The number of people using ventilators was 20 (-5), the lowest since November 6. Since Monday, 16 have been hospitalized and 30 have been discharged. There were 73 COVID designated beds available. Ballad's weekly press conference will take place Wednesday at 11:00 am and will be streamed on the press conference's Facebook page. Community health department to reduce test time starting on Wednesday The North-East Community Health Department, which oversees seven of the eight counties in the region, will reduce inspection times for all county health departments from Wednesday to "allow staff to move to designated vaccination events." I will do it. " Phase group of the community. " As of January 27, the health departments of Carter, Green, Hancock, Hawkins (Churchill, Rogersville), Johnson, Unicoy, and Washington counties only accept tests from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. I am. As of Tuesday, the community health department was testing at least 3 hours a day between 8:30 am and 11:30 am.

