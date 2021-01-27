Did Covid kill your sense of smell?Here’s how professionals train people and get them back

The link between Covid and olfactory and dysgeusia became apparent in March 2020 as a pandemic. Swept the world..To date, almost 100 million people I am infected with a coronavirus.Around 60% Disturbances in the sense of smell and taste occur, and symptoms persist in 10%. This means that about 6 million people (and increasing) have this condition. So what can you do about it?

Since odor loss has traditionally received little attention in the medical field, Lack of clinical trials For treatment. A The project is in progress To address this issue, it will take some time before the first findings are published.

However, International group of expertsRecently, including myself, we have reviewed existing evidence and discussed recommendations for treating olfactory dysfunction caused by viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. We have applied our collective experience of treating patients with these conditions and recently Consensus statement For the treatment of olfactory dysfunction after infection.

I agreed that the best treatment is olfactory training and that vitamin A drops may also be a treatment option to consider. I also felt that steroids are probably not curative, but may help eliminate other problems that block the nose, such as rhinitis.

Previous studies have explored other possibilities, but the strength of the recommendations is limited because the scientific gold standard (randomized controlled trials) has not yet been applied to many of these options.

What is Smell Training?

Smell training is a therapy that has been used for some time by odor disorder specialists (olfactory scholars). It has the advantage of not adversely affecting the user. It also does not require a prescription, is inexpensive, and is easy to do at home.

Some studies conducted in the last 10 years have Short-term repeated exposure to odors It may help people who have lost their sense of smell. Especially for those who have lost their sense of smell due to a virus such as a cold. Seems to be profitable.. However, while it is not yet known if this is particularly effective in Covid’s odor loss, there is no reason to doubt that the benefits are different.

The· Traditional format For scent training, we used four scents: cloves, roses, lemons, and eucalyptus. However, there are different items in the house that offer different scents. This allows people to choose scents that they find comfortable or connected to.

Lemon and orange peels, nutmeg, cloves, mint, eucalyptus, ground coffee, coconut and vanilla are all common items you can use.A good guide to the technique can be found on the charity website Fifth sense..

Smell training stimulates Special nerve cell turnover, Helps restore odor function. Some studies have Area of ​​odor in the brain Can happen..

In a recent study, the four odors used in training Change every 12 weeks.. The results of this new approach show that greater recovery of olfactory function can be achieved. Further research It also shows that the longer the training, the better, in terms of weeks. You won’t get results right away, so keep going.

Ultimately, people with prolonged symptoms may need to seek further medical advice. From their doctor Or, especially if you are disabling the olfactory distortion known as parosmia, seek referral to a specialized clinic. Nevertheless, odor training is an easy and easy starting point for recovery.

Curl fill pot, Professor of Nasal Science and Olfaction, University of East Anglia

