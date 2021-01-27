Hypertension in women is often mistaken for menopause





Pregnancy complications and premature menopause increase a woman’s risk of future heart disease. Cardiologists, gynecologists, and endocrinologists recommend today’s European Society of Cardiology (ESC) consensus document how to help middle-aged women prevent later heart problems. .. European Heart Journal.. “Doctors need to enhance the detection of hypertension in middle-aged women,” the document states.Up to 50% of women develop High blood pressure Before the age of 60, symptoms such as palpitations and palpitations are often due to menopause. “High blood pressure is called high blood pressure in men, but it is often mistakenly labeled as” stress “or” “in women.Menopausal symptoms“Women’s blood pressure is poorly treated compared to men and is at risk of the atrium,” said Angela Mars, lead author and director of the Women’s Heart Health Program at the University of Radbaud Medical Center in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. I know that fibrillation, heart failure, stroke-this could have been avoided. “ “Women’s lives provide clues that we need to start early with prevention,” said Professor Mars. “We need to not only ask about high cholesterol, but also evaluate female patients differently than men. This makes middle-aged women at high risk or Low risk For cardiovascular disease. “ Pre-eclampsia is associated with a 4-fold increase in heart failure and high blood pressure, and a 2-fold increased risk of stroke. Women who have premature natural (ie, non-surgical) menopause before the age of 40 are also more likely to develop it. Cardiovascular disease— Every year, the risk increases by 3%. Autoimmune inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus are more common in women than in men and increase pre- and post-menopausal cardiovascular risk. “There are several stages in life that can identify subgroups of high-risk women,” said Professor Mars. “High blood pressure during pregnancy is a warning sign that women can develop high blood pressure when they enter the menopause and are associated with dementia decades later. Dealing with blood pressure when women are in their 40s or 50s. If you don’t, you’ll have problems. The 70s, when it’s more difficult to treat high blood pressure. “ This document provides guidance on how to manage postmenopausal heart health. Pregnancy complications, And during other conditions such as breast cancer and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The important role of a healthy lifestyle and diet is recognized. For example, it can be used for optimal menopausal health management and for women with PCOS who are at high risk of high blood pressure during pregnancy and type 2 diabetes. on the other hand Menopausal hormone therapy The authors recommend assessing cardiovascular risk factors before starting, as they have been shown to relieve symptoms such as night sweats and burning in women over the age of 45. Treatment is not recommended for women at high cardiovascular risk, after stroke, heart attack, or thrombosis. This document provides advice to transgender women (those assigned to men at birth). “These women need hormone therapy for the rest of their lives, and the risk of blood clots increases over time,” said Professor Mars.The document has transgender Female “We should always be encouraged to reduce the risk of a modifiable lifestyle,” he said. Hormone therapy Improving body image can lead to healthier lifestyle choices. “ Professor Mars states that providing the best care for female patients requires the cooperation of cardiologists, gynecologists and endocrinologists.She said: “Women can help their doctors prevent Heart problems Make an early diagnosis by mentioning issues such as complex pregnancies and premature menopause and monitoring yourself blood pressure.. ” High blood pressure during pregnancy can mean exacerbation of menopausal burning For more information:

