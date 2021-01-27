Experts reveal that parents should help their weight-gained children

Experts have made it clear that parents should avoid talking directly about weight gain, but “prohibit eating in front of the television.” COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to a recent study published in the journal Obesity, compared to this time last year, children eat extra meals once a day, add nearly five hours of screening time per day, and increase physical activity. Reduced and increased by more than 2 hours a week. Ingestion of potato chips, lean meat and sweet drinks.

But if your child puts a fair amount of weight inside Blockade Or if there is an existing struggle that is getting worse, how do you tackle it?

Parenting experts, including psychologist Emma Kenny and principal Leon Hadi, told FEMAIL that this process is a delicate balance of “setting an example” for children and enhances positive behavior.

Don’t: Talk to your kids about weight gain

Emma said parents should avoid using critical or shameful comments to encourage their children to lose weight.

She explained:

“In fact, I even said that these types of comments did immense harm.

“Build their confidence by taking them out of focus from their weight and instead giving them a lot of positives about why they are great young people.

“Set some positive goals, such as attending an online PE class, and ask them to reward you when you reach them.”

Psychologists have suggested that parents use positive language to encourage their children, rather than ashaming them to lose weight.

Emma revealed: “When your child starts to lose weight, you look very bright and healthy” and “I can really say that you care about your health.” Try to use a lot of body-positive terms such as “masu”, and focus on the factors that increase your health.

“If your child sees these benefits being noticed and amplified, you will help maintain their efforts.”

Implementation: Discuss behavioral changes and “comfortable eating”

Emma explained: “Some children eat comfortably. This can be due to mood, bullying, school problems, or trauma in the last 12 months.

“As a parent, express that you have” noticed “the changes in their behavior and that you want them to know that you are on their team and that you are completely on their side. Can help.

“When it comes to managing more problematic emotions, try to be open to them about their fears and emotions, just as they have different toolkits.”

Don’t: Fill your snack cupboard

Emma explained that parents should throw away sweets and unhealthy treats from their weekly shopping list, explaining: Their snack slides.

What is obesity? Obesity is defined as an adult with a BMI of 30 or higher. The BMI of a healthy person (calculated by dividing the weight in kg by the height in meters and the answer by the height) is 18.5 to 24.9. In children, obesity is defined as being in the 95th percentile. The percentile compares young people to other young people of the same age. For example, if the 3 month old weighs the 40th percentile, it means that 40% of the 3 month old weighs the same or less than the baby. In the UK, about 58% of women and 68% of men are overweight or obese. This condition costs the NHS about £ 6.1 billion out of a budget of about £ 124.7 billion each year. This is because obesity increases the risk of many life-threatening conditions.

“Chocolate and sweets are delicious. When kids don’t have much to look forward to, they can be used as a reward for just spending a mediocre day.”

Emma continued:’Don’t buy sweet treats a week. You can’t eat without food.

“Make sure you have fruits, carrot sticks, cherry tomatoes, and crude products, and if you like snacks, get used to getting these bowls, or brazil nuts, or walnuts.”

Meanwhile, the developed Leon Online course To help parents in the event of a crisis, he said: ‘This sounds very difficult, but the misery caused by sugar becomes more and more apparent, and the boredom of blockades and quick sugar corrections don’t work.

“Whether it’s cereals, innocent snack bars, or sugar hidden in processed foods.

“Sugar is addictive, an empty non-beneficial food source and you won’t get bored. The only reason it’s in your food is that it’s cheap and addictive.

Enforcement: Buy a small plate to fool the child beyond the size of the meal

Psychologists have revealed:’Relieve pressure from the plate by controlling the size of the part for your child.

“We eat one-third compared to the ’70s, but we have a less active lifestyle, so it’s clear that everyone needs to push when it comes to potion control.

“Whether you’re investing in a small plate to psychologically trick your child into eating less, or telling you that you’re working together to be healthy, this positive action will give you weight. Will be reduced. “

Don’t: Eat in front of your TV or computer

Emma explained: “Surveys show that sitting together at a table with all technology off while eating can reduce the amount of food you eat and increase your satisfaction.

“Watching TV zones you out, and you want your child to zone in to the dietary process.

“Taste each bite, think about the texture and taste when you eat, and use it as an exercise to deepen family ties.”

Leon agreed, adding that “spend 11 hours a day on different screens” “will certainly affect your body image.”

He states: “It’s also important to leave to give time to reset, readjust, and reconfirm the real thing.”

Implementation: Encourage children to build confidence By exercising

Meanwhile, Emma said older children were encouraged to exercise on their own and could help build confidence and independence.

She explained: Choices that relate to their lifestyle.

Psychologists have also shown that parents can enjoy the exercise of young children by making games and contests.

She said:’If you have younger kids, make sure you walk for hours every day, and make this fun by doing mini-races throughout.

“Slighting white light on the skin helps reduce stress and regulate hormones that are important for improving sleep, and children who sleep well eat less.”

Psychologist Emma said older children can gain confidence if they are advised to plan their exercise routines.

Don’t: Be afraid to incorporate food into your homeschooling

Psychologist Emma suggested that children be “involved” in planning meals and creating cooking processes.

She explained: “The truth is that the closer you get to food, the better they will understand it. Sit down, agree on a weekly menu that works for you all, and get excited from preparation to plate experience. Encourage them to do so.

‘Also ask them to study a healthy, budgetary diet that allows them to use their math skills along with menu planning activities.

“While they are cooking, you will need to supervise them, which makes a really big difference in their enjoyment of the diet involved.”

Meanwhile, for young children, she suggested “scheduling a daily home school session where you and your children learn about eating rainbow colors.”

She states: “Education is really important where food is involved, as we are in a country that is crazy about calorie counting, not quality food.

“Help children understand how nature provides this incredibly colorful nutrition and understand how important it is to eat a healthy and nutritious diet. . “

Implementation: If you have growing concerns, please contact your GP

Emma said: “Even though they appear to be eating a healthy and balanced diet, it is very rare for a child to have problems that lead to serious weight gain, but this happens occasionally.

“If you think your child will grow larger, talk to your doctor about this.

“It is highly recommended that you first discuss this privately and then ask your GP who is likely to perform the test so that it does not cause weight problems.

“This can be addressed if you know if you are dealing with medical, activity, or diet-based concerns.”