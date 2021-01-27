COVID-19: A pandemic that causes “exponential” growth in heart disease





Researchers claim that the COVID-19 pandemic will cause “exponential” growth in heart disease over the next few years. Known as COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Although it can cause heart damage, according to a report released by the American Heart Association, pandemics also mean that patients are delaying treatment for heart attacks and strokes. These problems are exacerbated by cardiovascular health risks that are “exacerbated by lifestyle behaviors that are prevalent throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Salido Villani. This indicates that the American College of Cardiology warning case can cause it. Infant heart injury.. Myocardial injury has been reported in many adult patients since the early days. Coronavirus Although pandemic, there was an assumption that most children are asymptomatic of the infection. Studies show that up to 28% of adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 develop myocardial damage, but most of these adults have pre-existing cardiovascular disease. In a study at the University of Edinburgh Abnormal changes in the way the heart is pumped Of the 55% of viral patients tested by echocardiography, 1 in 7 has severe dysfunction. “COVID-19 is a devastating impact on human life around the world and will be one of the top three to five causes of death in 2020,” said Dr. Virani. “But its effects will have a direct and indirect impact on the prevalence and mortality of cardiovascular disease over the next few years,” he added. He warned him as chair of the writing committee for the 2021 Statistical Update of the American Heart Association and as an associate professor in the Cardiology and Cardiovascular Research section of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. “The unusual situation of dealing with COVID-19 has changed our lives, including taking unhealthy behaviors that are known to increase the risk of heart disease and stroke,” said Dr. Virani. I did. “Unhealthy eating habits, increased alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity, the psychological burden of quarantine isolation, and even the fear of being infected with the virus can adversely affect a person’s risk to cardiovascular health. There is sex. “ He added that the full impact of these trends “will be felt over the years to come.” © Sky News 2021

