Air pollution can be permanent eye damage and can cause irreversible blindness





London: Air pollution Is associated with an increased risk of progressive and irreversible blindness known as Age-related macular degeneration ((( AMD ), According to long-term studies that may pave the way for new treatment options for disability. Researchers, including researchers from University of LondonThe UK said AMD is a major cause of irreversible blindness over the age of 50 in high-income countries, with the number of affected people projected to reach 300 million by 2040. Known risk factors include aging, smoking, and genetic makeup. Given that ambient air pollution is associated with an increased risk of heart and respiratory illness, could the studies published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology also be associated with an increased risk of AMD? I analyzed how. At the start of this study in 2006, researchers used data from 115,954 UK Biobank (UKBB) study participants aged 40-69 years with no eye problems. For measures against air pollution, Particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), And nitrogen oxides (NOx).

Of the total number of participants in the study, 1,286 were diagnosed with AMD, according to researchers. iStock Particulate matter of particulate matter or combustion-related particles can affect the risk of AMD. Of the 52,602 people whose eyes were evaluated, 75% of those who had a clinical diagnosis of AMD showed signs of AMD on retinal images, compared to only 12% of those who did not have a clinical diagnosis of AMD. .. Analysis of the data shows that higher particulate matter (PM2.5) exposure is associated with a higher (8%) risk of AMD, whereas all other pollutants except coarse particulate matter are retinal structures. It has been shown to be related to changes in. Researchers have added findings, noting that this is an observational study and the cause cannot be determined, but reflects findings found elsewhere in the world. They suggest that ambient air pollution may be associated with AMD through oxidative stress or inflammation. “Overall, our findings suggest that pollution of the surrounding air, especially particulate matter or combustion-related particles, can affect AMD risk,” the researchers said. .. World No Tobacco Day: Smoking can hurt eyes, bones and brain Thrill kill Most smokers believe smoking is cool. No matter how spoiled, tobacco is harmful to your health. Toxins contain over 7,000 toxins and 70 known carcinogens (chemicals that increase the risk of cancer) that can damage almost every organ in the body. Senior Consultant, Dr. Sachin Kumar-Pulmonology at Sakura World Hospital explains how smoking affects every part of your body. The next time you want to drag, stop for a moment and think about the consequences of luxury. brain Smoking usually helps smokers to relax in the short term. However, it comes at a huge price in the long run. Smoking causes addiction and anxiety. It can alter the chemistry of the brain and increase the risk of stroke. Mouth and throat Cancer of the mouth and throat is common in smokers. In addition, smoking can cause periodontal disease, premature tooth loss, and tooth discoloration. lung Lung cancer, one of the leading causes of death in the world, is caused by smoking. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which causes dyspnea, is another common cause of death in smokers. Chronic bronchitis is an inflammation of the bronchi that also causes respiratory distress, which is primarily due to smoking. Smoking also increases the risk of other infections such as pneumonia and tuberculosis. heart Smoking is one of the main causes of heart disease. Regular smokers and used / passive smokers are at increased risk of heart disease. Tobacco also contributes to the condition of the heart by reducing good cholesterol (HDL) in the body and increasing bad cholesterol (LDL and triglycerides).

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos